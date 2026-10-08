Gabriella Fleming Makes History, Wins Fourth Iowa Girls High School State Tennis Title

Gabriella Fleming placed her name among the elite in Iowa high school girls tennis on Thursday.

Fleming, a senior at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, captured her fourth consecutive Class 1A state singles championship. The downed Boone freshman Maiya Phanchantraurai in the finals from Waukee Northwest High School, 6-4, 6-4.

It was the most competitive match of the tournament for Fleming. She rolled past Charlotte Schwabe from Kuemper Catholic earlier in the day in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1. In two matches on Wednesday, Fleming lost just one game.

Fleming became just the third girl in Iowa high school tennis history to win four state championships. She finished her career 79-5 overall, and will try to lead the Saints to a third team title next week.

The other two to four-peat were Karen Moser of Waterloo West and Megan Racette of Urbandale.

“We’ve had many incredible athletic achievements in the history of Xavier, but this one may take the cake,” Chris McCarville, President of Xavier Catholic Schools, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “As of today, there are now just THREE in the history of Iowa girls singles tennis to complete this feat.

“Congratulations Gabi on this historic accomplishment!”

Phanchantraurai, who was unbeaten coming into the match vs. Fleming, ousted Grace Huinker of Decorah in the semis, 6-0, 6-1. Huinker defeated Schwabe for third place.

Camryn Glass from Sergeant Bluff-Luton was fifth, Natalie Steele of Fairfield finished sixth, Stella Dvorak of Mount Vernon was seventh and Sofia Alinea of Charles City placed eighth.

Cedar Rapids Xavier completed the Class 1A sweep, as Kelsey Weiss and Gemma Younadam earned a three-set victory for the title. Weiss and Younadam topped Charley Diiulio and Lea Patrick of Davenport Assumption in the finals.

Weiss and Younadam had no trouble in the semifinals, earning a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Kennedy Graettinger and Brynn Merchant of Spencer. Diiulio and Patrick eliminated Reagan De Jong and Addison Namminga of Pella, 6-2, 6-2.

De Jong and Namminga won the third place match over Diiulio and Patrick. Boone’s Kaylee Kuehl and Livi Schneider finished fifth, Ilsa Gruys and Brinley Reuter from Spirit Lake were sixth, Central DeWitt’s Greenley Grell and Claire McGarry placed seventh and Payton Foster and Lauren Muller of Dike-New Hartford were eighth.

Addison Latta Defends, Waukee Northwest Sweeps Class 2A

Sophomore Addison Latta from Waukee Northwest defended her crown as queen of Class 2A. Latta bested Mackenzie Sagers from Cedar Falls in the finals, winning her second state title in two seasons.

Madeline Bellomy of Dubuque Senior was third, Madelyn Jepsen from North Scott placed fourth, Sophia Launderville of Johnston was fifth, Chahana Katreddy of Pleasant Valley sixth, Tenley Cewe from Clinton seventh and Lisa Lu of Johnston eighth.

In doubles, Riley HIlton and Alexa Perugini swept Elsie Gross and Grace Wang from Iowa City West for gold. Berkley Johnson and Maddie Shell of Dowling Catholic were third, Grace Hall and Kaj Kabonogo of Pleasant Valley fourth, Rory Bird and Madelyn Dalton from West Des Moines Valley fifth, Brianna Launderville and Zoey Studer of Johnson sixth, Reagan Boies and Gabby Erickson of Linn-Mar seventh and Regan Christoph and Blythe Kahler of Iowa City Liberty eighth.