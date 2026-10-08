Iowa High School Girls State Tennis: Chase For Four-Peat Alive For Gabriella Fleming

Gabriella Fleming had no trouble advancing to a fourth consecutive semifinal in Class 1A at the Iowa high school girls state tennis championships on Wednesday.

Fleming, looking to win her fourth straight state title, handled her two opponents from Waukee Northwest High School. The senior dropped just one game, setting herself up for a semifinal round showdown vs. Kuemper Catholic’s Charlotte Schwabe on Thursday.

The winner between Fleming and Schwabe will play either Grace Huniker of Decorah or Boone’s Maiya Phanchantraurai. Both won each of their two matches in straight sets to advance.

Fleming topped Stella Britton of Fairfield in the first round, 6-1, 6-0, followed by a 6-0, 6-0 win over Pella’s Ellie Smock. Schwabe earned wins over Sofia Aliena of Charles City and Stella Dvorak from Mount Vernon.

Huniker cruised, handling Chandy Nothwehr of Clarinda and Camryn Glass from Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Phanchantraurai, an unbeaten freshman, downed Ella Seney of Grinnell and Natalie Steele from Fairfield.

The 1A doubles semifinals will see Kelsey Weiss and Gemma Younadam of Cedar Rapids Xavier take on Kennedy Graettinger and Brynn Merchant from Spencer. Weiss and Younadam, the No. 1 seeds, lost just three games over two matches.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Davenport Assumption’s Charley Diiulio and Lea Patrick meet Reagan De Jong and Addison Namminga of Pella. Diiulio and Patrick scored a three-set victory in the quarterfials over a pair from Boone, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3, to advance.

Waukee Northwest’s Addison Latta Dominates To Final Four

Defending Class 2A state singles champion Addison Latta did not drop a game in two wins on Wednesday. Latta, a sophomore at Waukee Northwest, swept Elizabeth Grinnall of Clinton and Chahan Katreddy from Pleasant Valley in Waterloo at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

Latta will now take on Madelyn Jepsen of North Scott, who earned a key win over Johnston eighth-grader Lisa Lu in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-1. She took out Vivian Kahler of Iowa City Liberty in the first round, 6-2, 7-5.

Madeline Bellomy from Dubuque Senior will play Mackenzie Sagers of Cedar Falls in the other semifinal round match. Bellomy downed Claire Jepsen of North Scott and Tenley Cewe from Clinton while Sagers bested Kate Sandvick of Marshalltown and Sophia Launderville from Johnston.

The doubles matches will see Riley Hilton and Alexa Perugini of Waukee Northwest play Berkley Johnson and Maddie Shell from Dowling Catholic, along with Grace Hall and Kaj Kabongo of Pleasant Valley battle Elsie Gross and Grace Wang.

Players will compete out for finishing places on the consolation side, in addition to a third place match. The consolation placings go out to eighth.