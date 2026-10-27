Iowa High School Basketball Coaching Legend Passes Away

An Iowa high school basketball coaching legend passed away, just months after stepping down from his post as a head coach.

The Waterloo Community School District confirmed on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Pappas has died. According to a report by The Waterloo Courier, Pappas was battling brain cancer.

Pappas recorded 672 career victories and led 11 different teams to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament. Eight of those 11 made the final four, with three securing state runner-up finishes.

“Dr. Pappas is more than just a coach; he is an institution in Waterloo,” said Superintendent Dr. Jared Smith. “For nearly five decades, he modeled what it means to be fully committed to the success of our students, both on the court and in the classroom. His influence stretches across generations, and the legacy of excellence he leaves behind will be felt for years to come.”

Waterloo West Basketball Court To Be Named After Dr. Anthony Pappas

Pappas will have his name on the court inside Siddens Gymnasium as a way to honor him. There was a private court dedication held recently with family and close associates for the formal naming of the Waterloo West High School basketball court.

A special public recognition night will be held at an upcoming Waterloo West basketball game this coming winter. Along with the official naming of the court, Pappas will be inducted into the Waterloo West Elite Coaches Hall of Fame.

“Forty-six years of dedication to Waterloo and our students is an extraordinary legacy,” said Tom Ulses, Waterloo West athletic director. “Naming the court in his honor and inducting him into the West Elite Coaches Hall of Fame is a fitting way to celebrate a wonderful man, coach and education who gave so much to our school and community.”

Pappas Coached Almost 30 All-State Players During His Career

In addition to all the wins, Pappas coached 27 all-state players and 27 who would sign with NCAA Division I programs including NCAA national champions Molly Goodenbour and Jadyn Spencer. He was a coach for the 1998 Nike/WBCA All-American Game and the 2011 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Pappas was inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015, named the 2015 NFHS National Girls Basketball Coach of the Year and awarded the IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distiniction and the Morgan Wootten Lifetime Achlievement Award in 2016.

In 2025, Pappas was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Bryana Phllips, who was an assistant under Pappas at Waterloo West, was named the head girls basketball coach in August by the school.