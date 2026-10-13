Week 7 of the Iowa high school football season is in the books, and we are full steam ahead into Week 8.

That means the season finale for over half of the state, as Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player conclude the regular season. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A will have one more week before the playoffs begin for all around the state.

5A: No. 1 Southeast Polk Heads To Third-Ranked Johnston

Another week, and another ranked battle awaits both Southeast Polk and Johnston. This time, the top-ranked Rams and No. 3 Dragons will square off against one another.

Both teams have dreams of reaching the UNI-Dome in their heads, and both are on pace to secure one of the 16 playoff spots available in Class 5A.

Three other key games are on the docket, including Waukee Northwest at Waukee, Ankeny at West Des Moines Valley and Urbandale at Norwalk.

4A: Newton Returns To The Top-10 This Week

After making an exciting run to the Class 4A semifinals a year ago, Newton had to replace some key pieces. And while the Cardinals had some early struggles, they appear poised to contend once again.

Newton knocked off Clear Creek-Amana, joining the Top-10 on the heels of three consecutive victories. They have not lost since a setback to Class 5A Top-10 Indianola, topping Oskaloosa, Pella and the Clippers.

3A: Ranked Battle On Tap Between Solon, Mount Pleasant

Solon and Mount Pleasant will square off for the likely district title when they square off. The Spartans are currently second in Class 3A while Mount Pleasant sits sixth.

The schedule will also see Mount Vernon take on Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Washington tangle with Fort Madison.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 13, 2026

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Dowling Catholic Johnston Ankeny Sioux City East Bettendorf Indianola Cedar Falls Waukee Northwest Cedar Rapids Prairie

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Lewis Central North Polk Spencer Waverly-Shell Rock Glenwood Newton

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian Carroll West Delaware Mount Pleasant Davenport Assumption Sioux City Bishop Heelan Mount Vernon Algona

Class 2A

Van Meter Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Spirit Lake Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Mid-Prairie Centerville Alburnett Wilton Osage

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Clarion-Goldfield/Dows West Marshall Underwood Grundy Center Northeast South Central Calhoun

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Council Bluffs St. Albert Madrid Pekin Maquoketa Valley East Buchanan West Fork North Linn

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bedford Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bishop Garrigan Kingsley-Pierson North Union Montezuma