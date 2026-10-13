Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 13, 2026
Week 7 of the Iowa high school football season is in the books, and we are full steam ahead into Week 8.
That means the season finale for over half of the state, as Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player conclude the regular season. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A will have one more week before the playoffs begin for all around the state.
5A: No. 1 Southeast Polk Heads To Third-Ranked Johnston
Another week, and another ranked battle awaits both Southeast Polk and Johnston. This time, the top-ranked Rams and No. 3 Dragons will square off against one another.
Both teams have dreams of reaching the UNI-Dome in their heads, and both are on pace to secure one of the 16 playoff spots available in Class 5A.
Three other key games are on the docket, including Waukee Northwest at Waukee, Ankeny at West Des Moines Valley and Urbandale at Norwalk.
4A: Newton Returns To The Top-10 This Week
After making an exciting run to the Class 4A semifinals a year ago, Newton had to replace some key pieces. And while the Cardinals had some early struggles, they appear poised to contend once again.
Newton knocked off Clear Creek-Amana, joining the Top-10 on the heels of three consecutive victories. They have not lost since a setback to Class 5A Top-10 Indianola, topping Oskaloosa, Pella and the Clippers.
3A: Ranked Battle On Tap Between Solon, Mount Pleasant
Solon and Mount Pleasant will square off for the likely district title when they square off. The Spartans are currently second in Class 3A while Mount Pleasant sits sixth.
The schedule will also see Mount Vernon take on Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Washington tangle with Fort Madison.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 13, 2026
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Bettendorf
- Indianola
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee Northwest
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Western Dubuque
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
- Spencer
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Glenwood
- Newton
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Carroll
- West Delaware
- Mount Pleasant
- Davenport Assumption
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- Algona
Class 2A
- Van Meter
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Spirit Lake
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Mid-Prairie
- Centerville
- Alburnett
- Wilton
- Osage
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- West Marshall
- Underwood
- Grundy Center
- Northeast
- South Central Calhoun
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Madrid
- Pekin
- Maquoketa Valley
- East Buchanan
- West Fork
- North Linn
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bedford
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bishop Garrigan
- Kingsley-Pierson
- North Union
- Montezuma
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker