After another state championship, Dowling Catholic moved back to the top of the final High School On SI Iowa Top 25 rankings.

The Maroons downed Johnston, reclaiming the top spot in the Iowa high school football poll. Dowling Catholic won a second consecutive Class 5A state championship.

Cedar Rapids Xavier finished off its second straight state title run, dominating Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the finals, 56-6. The Saints won their last 26 games overall.

Iowa City Regina avenged its last loss, winning the Class 1A title with a 49-3 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg. The championship, No. 9 all-time for the Regals, came after falling in the finals last year to West Lyon.

Woodbury Central also completed a perfect season, as the Wildcats bested West Sioux for the Class A crown, 35-13.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 13:

High School On SI

1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: defeated Johnston, 31-24, for the Class 5A state title

2. Johnston (5A)

Record: 11-2

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 31-24, for the Class 5A state title

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Last game: defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 56-6, for the Class 4A state title

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 4

5. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: defeated Aplington-Parkersburg, 49-3, for the Class 1A state title

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 56-6, for the Class 4A state title

7. Solon (3A)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: defeated Des Moines Christian, 27-7, for the Class 3A state title

8. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 9-3

Previous rank: No. 9

9. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: defeated Spirit Lake, 13-7, for the Class 2A state title

10. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 10

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 11

12. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: lost to Solon, 27-7, for the Class 3A state title

13. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 12

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 13

15. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 10-3

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 13-7, for the Class 2A state title

16. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 16

17. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 17

18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 18

19. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 19

20. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 20

21. Aplington-Parkersburg (1A)

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 21

Next game: lost to Iowa City Regina, 49-3, for the Class 1A state title

22. Woodbury Central (A)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 22

Next game: defeated West Sioux, 35-13, for the Class A state title

23. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 23

24. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 24

25. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 25

Dropped out: None.