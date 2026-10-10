How the Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared in Week 7 - Oct. 9, 2026

Southeast Polk was pushed to its limits in a Week 7 Iowa high school football showdown with Waukee Northwest.

In the end, the Rams remained the lone unbeaten in Class 5A, posting a 32-28 victory. Southeast Polk has maintained the No. 1 spot in the state rankings since defeating Dowling Catholic.

Ahead of a marquee battle with the Rams, Johnston knocked off Sioux City East, 35-27.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 7.

Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25 Fared - Oct. 9, 2026

1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated No. 19 Waukee Northwest, 32-28

Next game: at No. 4 Johnston, Friday, October 16

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated Waterloo East, 42-0

Next game: at Decorah, Friday, October 16

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: defeated No. 18 Waukee, 24-6

Next game: at Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 16

4. Johnston (5A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: defeated No. 7 Sioux City East, 35-27

Next game: vs. No. 1 Southeast Polk, Friday, October 16

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated Le Mars, 38-14

Next game: at Sioux City West, Friday, October 16

6. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: defeated Ames, 56-7

Next game: at West Des Moines Valley, Friday, October 16

7. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 5-2

Last game: lost to No. 4 Johnston, 35-27

Next game: at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Friday, October 16

8. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, 48-7

Next game: vs. Charles City, Friday, October 16

9. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 44-8

Next game: at Louisa-Muscatine, Friday, October 16

10. Solon (3A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated Washington, 49-13

Next game: vs. Mount Pleasant, Friday, October 16

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: defeated MVAOCOU, 56-12

Next game: vs. Lawton-Bronson, Friday, October 16

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 47-3

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, October 16

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 7-0

Last game: defeated Knoxville, 62-0

Next game: at Nevada, Friday, October 16

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: defeated Davenport West

Next game: at Clinton, Friday, October 16

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, 51-7

Next game: at Okoboji, Friday, October 16

16. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 5-2

Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 20-0

Next game: vs. Linn-Mar, Friday, October 16

17. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 4-3

Last game: lost to Pleasant Valley, 27-26

Next game: at Iowa City High, Friday, October 16

18. Waukee (5A)

Record: 4-3

Last game: lost to No. 3 Dowling Catholic, 24-6

Next game: vs. No. 19 Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 16

19. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 4-3

Last game: lost to No. 1 Southeast Polk, 32-28

Next game: at No. 18 Waukee, Friday, October 16

20. Carroll (3A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: defeated Creston, 48-11

Next game: vs. Perry, Friday, October 16

21. Clear Creek-Amana (4A)

Record: 5-2

Last game: lost to Newton, 35-28

Next game: vs. Pella, Friday, October 16

22. Sioux Center (3A)

Record: 6-1

Last game: lost to Algona, 14-6

Next game: at MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, October 16

23. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 5-2

Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 50-7

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 16

24. Indianola (5A)

Record: 5-2

Last game: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 50-21

Next game: vs. Sioux City North, Friday, October 16

25. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 5-2

Last game: defeated Southeast Valley, 21-16

Next game: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 16