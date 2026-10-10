How the Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared in Week 7 - Oct. 9, 2026
Southeast Polk was pushed to its limits in a Week 7 Iowa high school football showdown with Waukee Northwest.
In the end, the Rams remained the lone unbeaten in Class 5A, posting a 32-28 victory. Southeast Polk has maintained the No. 1 spot in the state rankings since defeating Dowling Catholic.
Ahead of a marquee battle with the Rams, Johnston knocked off Sioux City East, 35-27.
Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 7.
Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25 Fared - Oct. 9, 2026
1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated No. 19 Waukee Northwest, 32-28
Next game: at No. 4 Johnston, Friday, October 16
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated Waterloo East, 42-0
Next game: at Decorah, Friday, October 16
3. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: defeated No. 18 Waukee, 24-6
Next game: at Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 16
4. Johnston (5A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: defeated No. 7 Sioux City East, 35-27
Next game: vs. No. 1 Southeast Polk, Friday, October 16
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated Le Mars, 38-14
Next game: at Sioux City West, Friday, October 16
6. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: defeated Ames, 56-7
Next game: at West Des Moines Valley, Friday, October 16
7. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 5-2
Last game: lost to No. 4 Johnston, 35-27
Next game: at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Friday, October 16
8. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, 48-7
Next game: vs. Charles City, Friday, October 16
9. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 44-8
Next game: at Louisa-Muscatine, Friday, October 16
10. Solon (3A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated Washington, 49-13
Next game: vs. Mount Pleasant, Friday, October 16
11. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: defeated MVAOCOU, 56-12
Next game: vs. Lawton-Bronson, Friday, October 16
12. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 47-3
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, October 16
13. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 7-0
Last game: defeated Knoxville, 62-0
Next game: at Nevada, Friday, October 16
14. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: defeated Davenport West
Next game: at Clinton, Friday, October 16
15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, 51-7
Next game: at Okoboji, Friday, October 16
16. Cedar Falls (5A)
Record: 5-2
Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 20-0
Next game: vs. Linn-Mar, Friday, October 16
17. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 4-3
Last game: lost to Pleasant Valley, 27-26
Next game: at Iowa City High, Friday, October 16
18. Waukee (5A)
Record: 4-3
Last game: lost to No. 3 Dowling Catholic, 24-6
Next game: vs. No. 19 Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 16
19. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 4-3
Last game: lost to No. 1 Southeast Polk, 32-28
Next game: at No. 18 Waukee, Friday, October 16
20. Carroll (3A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: defeated Creston, 48-11
Next game: vs. Perry, Friday, October 16
21. Clear Creek-Amana (4A)
Record: 5-2
Last game: lost to Newton, 35-28
Next game: vs. Pella, Friday, October 16
22. Sioux Center (3A)
Record: 6-1
Last game: lost to Algona, 14-6
Next game: at MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, October 16
23. Bettendorf (5A)
Record: 5-2
Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 50-7
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 16
24. Indianola (5A)
Record: 5-2
Last game: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 50-21
Next game: vs. Sioux City North, Friday, October 16
25. Spirit Lake (2A)
Record: 5-2
Last game: defeated Southeast Valley, 21-16
Next game: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 16
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker