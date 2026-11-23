The final Iowa high school football games have been played for the 2026 season.

Seven state champions were crowned from the UNI-Dome last week, including a repeat winner in Class 5A.

Dowling Catholic defended its crown, earning a hard-fought victory over Johnston. The game concluded the state playoffs, with the Maroons hoisting championship No. 12.

4A: Cedar Rapids Xavier Completes Wire-To-Wire Run

Nobody in Class 4A could touch Cedar Rapids Xavier this year, as the Saints went 13-0 for the second consecutive season to claim the state title. They did have a pair of close calls with Western Dubuque, including a 14-7 win in the semifinals.

1A: Iowa City Regina Adds Ninth State Title To Trophy Case

One of the premier programs in Iowa high school football made it title No. 9 this year, as Iowa City Regina brought home gold in Class 1A. The Regals, led by Minnesota Golden Gopher commit Tate Wallace, could not be stopped in the championship game.

A: Woodbury Central Finishes Right Where It Started

Opening the season as the No. 1 team in Class A, Woodbury Central stayed in that spot throughout, ending it with a state title over West Sioux. The Wildcats will be one of the favorites next year, as star running back Abe McGill returns.

Eight-Player: Woodbine Ends Storybook Season At The Top

After falling in a heartbreak last year in the eight-player final, Woodbine came through this season, beating Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the crown. It marked the first state football title in program history, as future Penn State Nittany Lion Landon Blum had a historic season.

Here are the latest Top 10s for each of the classes this week in Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Final Class Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 23, 2026

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic Johnston Southeast Polk Ankeny Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Prairie Sioux City East West Des Moines Valley Iowa City Liberty Indianola

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Western Dubuque Carlisle Pella Waverly-Shell Rock Newton Glenwood Lewis Central North Polk

Class 3A

Solon Des Moines Christian Clear Lake Algona Sioux City Bishop Heelan Mount Pleasant Mount Vernon West Delaware Carroll Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Spirit Lake Alburnett Roland-Story Van Meter Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Wilton Mid-Prairie Osage

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic Aplington-Parkersburg West Lyon Treynor Clarion-Goldfield/Dows West Marshall Underwood Grundy Center South Central Calhoun Pleasantville

Class A

Woodbury Central West Sioux Maquoketa Valley North Linn Saint Ansgar Lynnville-Sully West Fork Council Bluffs St. Albert East Buchanan Madrid

Eight-Player

Woodbine Gladbrook-Reinbeck Audubon Iowa Valley Edgewood-Colesburg Bishop Garrigan North Union Coon Rapids-Bayard Bedford Kingsley-Pierson