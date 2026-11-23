Iowa High School Football Final Class Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 23, 2026
The final Iowa high school football games have been played for the 2026 season.
Seven state champions were crowned from the UNI-Dome last week, including a repeat winner in Class 5A.
Dowling Catholic defended its crown, earning a hard-fought victory over Johnston. The game concluded the state playoffs, with the Maroons hoisting championship No. 12.
4A: Cedar Rapids Xavier Completes Wire-To-Wire Run
Nobody in Class 4A could touch Cedar Rapids Xavier this year, as the Saints went 13-0 for the second consecutive season to claim the state title. They did have a pair of close calls with Western Dubuque, including a 14-7 win in the semifinals.
1A: Iowa City Regina Adds Ninth State Title To Trophy Case
One of the premier programs in Iowa high school football made it title No. 9 this year, as Iowa City Regina brought home gold in Class 1A. The Regals, led by Minnesota Golden Gopher commit Tate Wallace, could not be stopped in the championship game.
A: Woodbury Central Finishes Right Where It Started
Opening the season as the No. 1 team in Class A, Woodbury Central stayed in that spot throughout, ending it with a state title over West Sioux. The Wildcats will be one of the favorites next year, as star running back Abe McGill returns.
Eight-Player: Woodbine Ends Storybook Season At The Top
After falling in a heartbreak last year in the eight-player final, Woodbine came through this season, beating Gladbrook-Reinbeck for the crown. It marked the first state football title in program history, as future Penn State Nittany Lion Landon Blum had a historic season.
Here are the latest Top 10s for each of the classes this week in Iowa high school football.
Iowa High School Football Final Class Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 23, 2026
Class 5A
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Sioux City East
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Indianola
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Western Dubuque
- Carlisle
- Pella
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Newton
- Glenwood
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
Class 3A
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Clear Lake
- Algona
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Mount Pleasant
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Carroll
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Class 2A
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Spirit Lake
- Alburnett
- Roland-Story
- Van Meter
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Wilton
- Mid-Prairie
- Osage
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- West Lyon
- Treynor
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- West Marshall
- Underwood
- Grundy Center
- South Central Calhoun
- Pleasantville
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- West Sioux
- Maquoketa Valley
- North Linn
- Saint Ansgar
- Lynnville-Sully
- West Fork
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- East Buchanan
- Madrid
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Bishop Garrigan
- North Union
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Bedford
- Kingsley-Pierson
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker