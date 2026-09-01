Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 1, 2026

Upsets and big wins presented plenty of change in the Iowa high school football Top-10 rankings for each classification.

For the first few weeks, several teams play opponents in different classes until district play takes center stage.

5A: Movement, But No Change In Top-10

Dowling Catholic took care of rival West Des Moines Valley in the biggest Class 5A game of the week, as the Maroons posted a 21-0 shutout.

While there were no newcomers to the Top-10, there was plenty of shakeup, including a drop by Waukee Northwest after the Wolves fell to Ankeny, 28-20.

4A: Carlisle Tips Newton In Key Early Season Matchup

Last year, Newton scored a 49-42 victory over Carlisle to begin the season on its way to a deep playoff run in Class 4A. This time, the Wildcats earned a defensive battle over the Cardinals, 10-7.

The win snapped a three-game run in the series by Newton.

Pella was the second team to move into the Class 4A Top-10.

3A: Des Moines Christian Leads Three Newcomers

With a one-sided win over Van Meter, Des Moines Christian jumped into the rankings, as the Lions are fourth. Mount Vernon and West Delaware joined them in the Top-10.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic lost to Class 4A teams, as they fell in the rankings.

2A: Kuemper Catholic Dominates, Van Meter Stumbles

Kuemper Catholic ended 2025 unbeaten, and the Knights started 2026 the same way with a win over Cherokee Washington, 42-0.

Van Meter, meanwhile, came up short against Class 3A Top-10 newcomer Des Moines Christian, 34-17. Clarinda moved into the rankings on the heels of a 59-45 win in a scorefest over Creston.

1A: Traditional Powers Enter Top-10

Aplington-Parkersburg and Sigourney Keota both have rich histories on the gridiron. And behind Week 1 wins, they both moved into the Top-10 this week.

Harrison Schultz threw two touchdowns and Mason Pruisner ran for 164 yards to lead Aplington-Parkersburg past Grundy Center, 27-7. The Spartans had won 38 straight regular season games.

Sigourney Keota, meanwhile, downed Monroe-PCM, 14-7, as Chase Clarahan had a passing TD and ran in a score.

A: Defending Champ MMCRU Falls

The reigning Class A champions, MMCRU, dropped an 18-13 decision to Akron-Westfield out of the gates. The Royals showed fight, scoring twice in the fourth to make it a game.

Eight-Player: Iowa Valley Destroys Don Bosco

Nolan Kriegel and Iowa Valley had little trouble with a Top 10 opponent, posting a one-sided 60-25 victory over Don Bosco. The Tigers have now scored 127 points in two games.

North Union was the lone newcomer to the Top-10, as the Warriors handled business vs. Newell-Fonda, 66-7.

Top-ranked Woodbine rolled to a 60-20 win over Lenox, as Micah Moores had four rushing touchdowns and Penn State commit Landon Blum caught four passes for 77 yards.

Here are the class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 1, 2026

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic Sioux City East Johnston Iowa City West West Des Moines Valley Iowa City Liberty Southeast Polk Waukee Northwest Cedar Rapids Prairie Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton ADM Lewis Central Carlisle Waverly-Shell Rock Fort Dodge Glenwood Newton Pella

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Sioux City Bishop Heelan Des Moines Christian Williamsburg Carroll Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Sioux Center Mount Vernon West Delaware

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Roland-Story Van Meter Wilton Alburnett Mid-Prairie Okoboji Centerville Clarinda

Class 1A

West Lyon Iowa City Regina Pleasantville South Hardin Underwood Treynor Clarion-Goldfield/Dows Aplington-Parkersburg Grundy Center Sigourney Keota

Class A

Woodbury Central West Hancock Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid Wapsie Valley Logan-Magnolia North Linn ACGC MMCRU

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bishop Garrigan Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bedford Moravia Clarksville North Union