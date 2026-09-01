Seven Can’t-Miss Week 2 Iowa High School Football Games, Including Dowling Catholic-Johnston

Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season is here, and the intensity and importance of games have only gone up following the opening week of the year.

The first official Football Friday Night featured some exciting results that will go a long way in shaping how the rest of the season plays out.

MORE: Four Takeaways From Week 1 Of The Iowa High School Football Season

But things can definitely change in a heartbeat, and here are seven games slated for Week 2 that offer up intrigue.

Ethan LaCava Leads Dowling Catholic Into Another Ranked Showdown

One of those interesting matchups on the docket will see defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic head to Johnston. Both teams are currently ranked in the Top 5 by High School On SI Iowa, as the Maroons are No. 1 and the Dragons moved up two spots to fourth this week.

Ethan LaCava directed the Dowling Catholic offense to all 21 points against West Des Moines Valley, as the senior completed 9 of 11 for 194 yards with a score. He had a quarterback rating of 259.9, adding a rushing touchdown.

“I think after the first drive everything slowed down,” LaCava told High School On SI. “My teammates and I were able to communicate better at the line of scrimmage.

“It felt great (to defeat Valley) and it was super fun to be back out on the field in front of all the fans. But we need to move on because that game has no meaning now.”

Defending State Champions Ready For Another Challenge This Week

Henry Smid added 56 yards rushing and a TD, as Grayson Pennington ran for 39 yards and had a 53-yard receiving touchdown from LaCava. Beau Williams, a rising sophomore star, caught three passes for 52 yards.

LaCava knows that the Maroons will need to be even better this week vs. a hungry Johnston team.

“This week we are definitely working on some things that we need to do better from last week,” he said. “We are also, of course, working on our game plan for Johnston. They are a very talented team and we need to bring our ‘A’ game.”

Johnston handled Waukee last week, 42-7, as Trevin Helming was 17-for-26 for 242 yards with touchdowns to Kamryn Chapman and Jaden Houser. Emri Jones rushed 17 times for 63 yards, scoring three times, as Helming added a rushing score.

Since 2008, Dowling Catholic has won 15 of 16 meetings with the Dragons, including a 31-10 victory last year. The last Johnston victory in the series came in 2020 by a final of 18-15.

MORE: Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings

Here are six other games in Week 2 to keep an eye on while you take in those Friday Night Lights.

Southeast Polk’s Stanley Cooper (24) runs into the endzone scoring a touchdown Nov. 7, 2025 during an Iowa high school quarterfinal football game against Iowa City Liberty in North Liberty, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southeast Polk at Iowa City Liberty

You can bet Southeast Polk has had this game circled since last year when Iowa City Liberty scored a 31-28 victory in the postseason, ending a run of consecutive Class 5A state titles for the Rams.

In fact, the Lightning also won last September, 38-20.

Stanley Cooper will be looking to build off his incredible performance in a 56-25 victory over Ankeny Centennial. The senior rushed 20 times for 286 yards, scoring four touchdowns. Boston Bailey wasn’t needed much in the passing attack, but he did throw a TD to Aaden Levy.

The Rams rushed 36 times for 426 yards and seven scores, as Adrian Cooper added two on eight carries for 90 yards while Josh Ehrich also found the end zone.

Iowa City Liberty started the year off with a 21-7 win vs. Cedar Falls. Emerson Berner completed 20 of 29 for 246 yards and two touchdowns to Pryor Reiners, as the senior caught 10 passes for 171. Brody Beaver rushed for 78 yards and Berner added a score on the ground.

Waverly-Shell Rock at Pella

Waverly-Shell Rock looked the part of a Top-10 team in a 26-7 victory over Bondurant-Farrar. Tate Lalk completed 12 of 17 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, hitting both Jayden Stephens and Elijah Wheeler.

Stephens, one of the top junior prospects in the state, had seven receptions for 141 yards and two interceptions on defense with five tackles.

The Go-Hawks are sound on special teams with Gavin Bockholt making all three extra point attempts and a 41-yard field goal. He also averaged over 40 yards per punt.

Pella silenced Ballard, winning 13-0 as Griffin Simpson threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Logan VanDenBroeck caught nine passes for 140 and a score, with William Schuknecht adding a receiving TD.

Waukee Northwest's Mack Heitland looks to throw a pass during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school football state championships at the UNI-Dome on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Cedar Falls. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Waukee Northwest at West Des Moines Valley

One Class 5A state contender will be sitting at 0-2 after this Friday, as winless Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley square off.

The Wolves were done in by Ankeny last week, 28-20. Mack Heitland had 197 yards passing, but it came on just 15 of 31 completions. He had a TD in the air and ran in another, with Paulo Tobongye rushing for 59 yards.

In one of the more storied rivalry games in the state, the Tigers suffered a shutout loss to Dowling Catholic, 21-0. The offense struggled to get going, as Jack Tracy threw for 62 yards and Blake Dorenkamp ran for 47.

Iowa City Regina Catholic at West Branch

Last year, West Branch gave Iowa City Regina Catholic all it could handle before coming up short, 28-16. The Bears will look to do that again this year and flip the result.

West Branch fell to West Liberty on the road in Week 1 by a final of 26-21. Keaton Gates had a monster game, rushing 24 times for 218 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Regals, who reached the state championship game in 2025, bested Wilton in convincing fashion, 36-0. Zachary Poe completed 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and a TD, as Gabriel Helgelheimer ran for 135 yards, had 50 yards receiving and scored twice.

Newton's Isaiah Hansen (2) runs for a touchdown around Gilbert's safety Alden Short (5) during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Polk at Newton

Both North Polk and Newton feel like they are contenders in Class 4A this fall. But both are looking for their first wins after coming up short last week.

The Comets fell to Lewis Central in a scorefest, 48-41. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were clipped in a defensive battle with Carlisle, 10-7.

North Polk’s ground game featured Carson Reinhart, as the senior rushed for three scores. Iowa State University commit Isaiah Hansen had 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead Newton.

Last year, North Polk pulled out a 16-13 victory over Newton.

Roland-Story at Des Moines Christian

Des Moines Christian looks to keep the momentum going after a 34-17 road win over Van Meter, as Davis Tokheim went off for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Tate Olsen threw for 123 yards and ran for 57 more, accounting for two scores.

Roland-Story, meanwhile, bested Pella Christian, 42-21. They won the first two meetings between the teams, with Des Moines Christian winning 28-7 last year.

Colin Willis had four passing touchdowns and 280 yards, as Fiston Carlson ran nine times for 97 yards and had 80 yards receiving with two scores. Luke Thoreson caught seven passes for 117.