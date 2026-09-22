Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 22, 2026
Thanks to a thrilling 31-28 victory over Dowling Catholic in one of the Week 4 spotlight games, Southeast Polk moved to the top in Class 5A of Iowa high school football.
The Rams, four-time state champions in the largest classification, used a game-winning field goal late to secure the win in the showdown that could be a title game preview. They also climbed to the top spot in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 rankings.
Dowling Catholic dropped from third to first, with Sioux City East remaining in the No. 2 spot.
The other No. 1 ranked teams in their respective classes include Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A), Clear Lake (Class 3A), Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A), Iowa City Regina Catholic (Class 1A), Woodbury Central (Class A) and Woodbine (eight-player).
4A: Another Showdown On The Horizon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton already earned a key win over Lewis Central, and with district action set to begin in Week 5, the Warriors will tangle with another highly-ranked team.
This time it is Fort Dodge, as the unbeaten Dodgers make the trek over for the matchup. Last year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton posted a convincing win on its way to an appearance in the state semifinals.
2A: Kuemper Catholic Stakes Its Claim To Being State Favorite
The defending state champion Knights used a big game from Jarin Hoffman to down OABCIG in a showdown between No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 2A. Kuemper Catholic posted a 35-20 victory over the Falcons on their home field.
Mid-Prairie jumped up in the Top 10 thanks to a 20-19 win over Wilton, as Spirit Lake did the same by taking care of Okoboji.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 22, 2026
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Sioux City East
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- West Des Moines Valley
- Ankeny
- Bettendorf
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dallas Center-Grimes
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- North Polk
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Pella
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Lewis Central
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Carroll
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Sioux Center
- West Delaware
- Mount Pleasant
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Iowa Falls-Alden
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Van Meter
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- OABCIG
- Mid-Prairie
- Centerville
- Spirit Lake
- Alburnett
- Crestwood
- Wilton
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- Underwood
- South Hardin
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Grundy Center
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Treynor
- East Sac County
- Pleasantville
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Madrid
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- ACGC
- Pekin
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bishop Garrigan
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bedford
- Clarksville
- North Union
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker