Thanks to a thrilling 31-28 victory over Dowling Catholic in one of the Week 4 spotlight games, Southeast Polk moved to the top in Class 5A of Iowa high school football.

The Rams, four-time state champions in the largest classification, used a game-winning field goal late to secure the win in the showdown that could be a title game preview. They also climbed to the top spot in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 rankings.

Dowling Catholic dropped from third to first, with Sioux City East remaining in the No. 2 spot.

The other No. 1 ranked teams in their respective classes include Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A), Clear Lake (Class 3A), Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A), Iowa City Regina Catholic (Class 1A), Woodbury Central (Class A) and Woodbine (eight-player).

4A: Another Showdown On The Horizon

Sergeant Bluff-Luton already earned a key win over Lewis Central, and with district action set to begin in Week 5, the Warriors will tangle with another highly-ranked team.

This time it is Fort Dodge, as the unbeaten Dodgers make the trek over for the matchup. Last year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton posted a convincing win on its way to an appearance in the state semifinals.

2A: Kuemper Catholic Stakes Its Claim To Being State Favorite

The defending state champion Knights used a big game from Jarin Hoffman to down OABCIG in a showdown between No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 2A. Kuemper Catholic posted a 35-20 victory over the Falcons on their home field.

Mid-Prairie jumped up in the Top 10 thanks to a 20-19 win over Wilton, as Spirit Lake did the same by taking care of Okoboji.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 22, 2026

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Sioux City East Dowling Catholic Johnston West Des Moines Valley Ankeny Bettendorf Iowa City West Iowa City Liberty Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Fort Dodge Western Dubuque North Polk Clear Creek-Amana Pella Waverly-Shell Rock Lewis Central

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian Carroll Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Sioux Center West Delaware Mount Pleasant Sioux City Bishop Heelan Iowa Falls-Alden

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic Van Meter Central Lyon/George-Little Rock OABCIG Mid-Prairie Centerville Spirit Lake Alburnett Crestwood Wilton

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Underwood South Hardin Aplington-Parkersburg Grundy Center Dyersville Beckman Catholic Treynor East Sac County Pleasantville

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid Wapsie Valley North Linn Mason City Newman Catholic ACGC Pekin Council Bluffs St. Albert

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bishop Garrigan Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bedford Clarksville North Union Coon Rapids-Bayard