Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 30
See final scores from Iowa high school football action on Friday, October 30.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Roland-Story 42, Mid-Prairie 14
Pella 31, (#16) Lewis Central 28
Woodbine 34, Lenox 26
St. Albert 19, Riverside 16
(#13) West Sioux 48, West Monona 18
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, Bedford 30
(#1) Southeast Polk 56, Urbandale 22
Treynor 7, Shenandoah 0
OABCIG 14, Dike-New Hartford 7
(#11) Des Moines Christian 42, Harlan 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Montezuma 0
(#23) Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Clear Creek-Amana 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Don Bosco 7
Maquoketa Valley 34, Madrid 0
West Marshall 28, Beckman 25
Iowa Valley 54, Kee 6
(#12) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30, Le Mars 3
Audubon 72, Clarksville 30
(#7) Regina 49, Sigourney-Keota 13
Alburnett 49, Crestwood 21
Cedar Falls 35, Northwest 21
North Union 68, Kingsley-Pierson 50
(#8) Clear Lake 20, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
West Fork 28, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 20
(#15) Western Dubuque 35, Ballard 0
(#22) Valley 31, Dallas Center-Grimes 8
(#4) Solon 38, Fairfield 16
Prairie 31, (#21) Sioux City East 28
(#6) Woodbury Central 50, West Hancock 8
Bishop Heelan Catholic 28, Sioux Center 21
(#20) Carlisle 44, A-D-M 15
(#5) Xavier 52, Davenport North 0
(#9) CLGLR (CO-OP) 49, Clarinda 0
Grundy Center 35, Northeast 7
Glenwood 30, Spencer 28
(#3) Johnston 35, Pleasant Valley 7
Liberty 28, Indianola 14
Underwood 32, South Central Calhoun 14
(#24) Van Meter 42, Centerville 20
West Delaware 42, Assumption 21
Wilton 32, Waukon 24
(#17) Ankeny 43, Waukee 37
Newton 36, North Polk 34
(#18) Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Pleasantville 7
St. Ansgar 15, Wapsie Valley 14
(#19) North Linn 37, Newman Catholic 14
Lynnville-Sully 17, East Buchanan 6
Mt. Pleasant 16, Williamsburg 12
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 32, South Hardin 26
(#2) Dowling Catholic 42, Bettendorf 14
(#10) West Lyon 35, Hinton 0
Mt. Vernon 20, Wahlert 17
Bishop Garrigan 64, St. Mary’s 27
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917