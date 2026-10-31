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Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Waukee Northwest quarterback Mack Heitland runs the ball for a touchdown against Southeast Polk during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
Waukee Northwest quarterback Mack Heitland runs the ball for a touchdown against Southeast Polk during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

See final scores from Iowa high school football action on Friday, October 30.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Roland-Story 42, Mid-Prairie 14

Pella 31, (#16) Lewis Central 28

Woodbine 34, Lenox 26

St. Albert 19, Riverside 16

(#13) West Sioux 48, West Monona 18

Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, Bedford 30

(#1) Southeast Polk 56, Urbandale 22

Treynor 7, Shenandoah 0

OABCIG 14, Dike-New Hartford 7

(#11) Des Moines Christian 42, Harlan 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Montezuma 0

(#23) Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Clear Creek-Amana 14

Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Don Bosco 7

Maquoketa Valley 34, Madrid 0

West Marshall 28, Beckman 25

Iowa Valley 54, Kee 6

(#12) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 30, Le Mars 3

Audubon 72, Clarksville 30

(#7) Regina 49, Sigourney-Keota 13

Alburnett 49, Crestwood 21

Cedar Falls 35, Northwest 21

North Union 68, Kingsley-Pierson 50

(#8) Clear Lake 20, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

West Fork 28, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 20

(#15) Western Dubuque 35, Ballard 0

(#22) Valley 31, Dallas Center-Grimes 8

(#4) Solon 38, Fairfield 16

Prairie 31, (#21) Sioux City East 28

(#6) Woodbury Central 50, West Hancock 8

Bishop Heelan Catholic 28, Sioux Center 21

(#20) Carlisle 44, A-D-M 15

(#5) Xavier 52, Davenport North 0

(#9) CLGLR (CO-OP) 49, Clarinda 0

Grundy Center 35, Northeast 7

Glenwood 30, Spencer 28

(#3) Johnston 35, Pleasant Valley 7

Liberty 28, Indianola 14

Underwood 32, South Central Calhoun 14

(#24) Van Meter 42, Centerville 20

West Delaware 42, Assumption 21

Wilton 32, Waukon 24

(#17) Ankeny 43, Waukee 37

Newton 36, North Polk 34

(#18) Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Pleasantville 7

St. Ansgar 15, Wapsie Valley 14

(#19) North Linn 37, Newman Catholic 14

Lynnville-Sully 17, East Buchanan 6

Mt. Pleasant 16, Williamsburg 12

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 32, South Hardin 26

(#2) Dowling Catholic 42, Bettendorf 14

(#10) West Lyon 35, Hinton 0

Mt. Vernon 20, Wahlert 17

Bishop Garrigan 64, St. Mary’s 27

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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