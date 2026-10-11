Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 11, 2026

Southeast Polk's road to an unbeaten regular season gets no easier this week.

After rallying past Waukee Northwest to reach 7-0, the No. 1 Rams will square off with fourth-ranked Johnston this coming week. The Dragons got the better of another Top 10 team in Sioux City East last Friday night.

The first six teams all remained the same this week, as Sioux City East dropped after its loss to Johnston. Newcomers to the rankings include Cedar Rapids Prairie, Pleasant Valley, Lewis Central and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 8:

High School On SI

1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: at No. 4 Johnston, Friday, October 16

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: at Decorah, Friday, October 16

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: at Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 16

4. Johnston (5A)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: vs. No. 1 Southeast Polk, Friday, October 16

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: at Sioux City West, Friday, October 16

6. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: at West Des Moines Valley, Friday, October 16

7. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. Charles City, Friday, October 16

8. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: at Louisa-Muscatine, Friday, October 16

9. Solon (3A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: vs. Mount Pleasant, Friday, October 16

10. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Friday, October 16

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: vs. Lawton-Bronson, Friday, October 16

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, October 16

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: at Nevada, Friday, October 16

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: at Clinton, Friday, October 16

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: at Okoboji, Friday, October 16

16. Carroll (3A)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 20

Next game: vs. Perry, Friday, October 16

17. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 23

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 16

18. Indianola (5A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 24

Next game: vs. Sioux City North, Friday, October 16

19. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 16

20. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 16

Next game: vs. Linn-Mar, Friday, October 16

21. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 4-3

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: at No. 18 Waukee, Friday, October 16

22. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Iowa City West, Friday, October 16

23. Pleasant Valley (5A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Dubuque Senior, Friday, October 16

24. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: vs. ADM, Friday, October 16

25. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: vs. Unity Christian, Friday, October 16

Dropped out: No. 17 Iowa City Liberty; No. 18 Waukee; No. 21 Clear Creek-Amana; No. 22 Sioux Center