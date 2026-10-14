Key Week 8 Iowa High School Football Games, Including Southeast Polk-Johnston

Week 8 of the Iowa high school football season represents the end for many.

Four of the seven classifications will conclude their regular seasons this Friday while the other three end it in Week 9. That is also when the postseason begins for those four, but before that, we need to figure out who qualifies for the playoffs.

Among the key games on the docket will be a Class 5A showdown between Southeast Polk and Johnston. Another game in Class 5A features Ankeny travelling to West Des Moines Valley.

Here is a look at those two games, along with seven others in Week 8 Iowa high school football action.

Southeast Polk running back Stanley Cooper celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Waukee Northwest during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southeast Polk at Johnston

One unbeaten team remains standing in Class 5A through seven weeks in Southeast Polk. And it is not as if the Rams have not been tested, playing the likes of Dowling Catholic, Iowa City High and Waukee Northwest in recent weeks.

Stanley Cooper is up to 1,156 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, as Boston Bailey is keeping defenses honest. He has almost 700 yards passing and three scores.

Johnston has looked the part of a contender, holding off Sioux City East last week after shutting Ankeny out. Trevin Helming, Emri Jones and Bryce Beachem form a dominating trio, as Helming has 1,400 yards passing and 18 TDs.

The Dragons have actually dominated the series, winning 11 of 17 since 2008. That includes three in a row, posting a 38-37 victory last year after winning 34-0 and 35-0 the two prior.

Ankeny at West Des Moines Valley

It has been a bit of an up-and-down season for the Tigers. After surviving Urbandale, they lost to Waukee and Indianola. Since, wins over Ankeny Centennial and Sioux City North have Valley back among the list of contenders.

Jack Tracy had a big game last week and has now thrown 18 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards. Blake Dorenkamp will likely eclipse 1,000 rushing yards this week, as he has 961 and 11 TDs.

Ankeny got right back on track after a loss to Johnston, blitzing Ames, 56-7. Mason Machan has been strong in his first season as a starter, completing 97 of 140 for 1,037 yards and 14 touchdowns, as Jamello Cooper has almost 400 yards receiving.

Mount Pleasant at Solon

Someone will leave with a district title and someone with their first loss of the season. Mount Pleasant rolled Keokuk last week while Solon handled Washington. The Spartans have not lost in seven meetings between the two.

Keep an eye on Maddox Kelley, as the senior is a phenomenal talent. After earning all-state honors as a wide receiver, he has switched to quarterback, throwing for over 1,000 yards and 17 TDs while running for 649 and 14.

Waukee Northwest quarterback Mack Heitland runs the ball for a touchdown against Southeast Polk during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Waukee Northwest at Waukee

This one is likely to always be a featured attraction, as the Wolves and Warriors feature several talented individuals. Both were on lengthy win streaks before losses last week to Southeast Polk and Dowling Catholic.

Mack Heitland for Waukee Northwest has 26 combined passing and rushing touchdowns while TJ Sleiter of Waukee has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 12 TDs.

Waukee has won the last two after Waukee Northwest took the first. Two of the three have been decided by three points.

Council Bluffs St. Albert at Woodbury Central

Will this be the week that somebody challenges Woodbury Central? Over the last five, they have allowed a total of 16 points, scoring over 42 each time.

The Wildcats are led by Jackson Verschoor, who has almost 1,300 passing yards and 17 TDs, along with Abe McGill, who has rushed for 1,103 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Council Bluffs St. Albert should present a test, as they are coming off a 42-7 victory over Akron-Westfield. Bryce Nelson, a sophomore, has thrown for 1,459 yards and 19 touchdowns.

North Polk at Carlisle

This series has been dominated by North Polk, with the Comets winning the last three. That includes a 38-36 victory last season. North Polk is also riding high, coming off 48-0 and 42-0 wins in consecutive weeks.

Carlisle, though, has been incredible, sitting unbeaten and having downed Bondurant-Farrar by 44 points a week ago.

Wapsie Valley at North Linn

Two 6-1 teams, both having won their last two since close losses, will collide here when the Warriors meet the Lynx. Revenge will be on the minds of North Linn players, as they lost last year to Wapsie Valley, 42-0.

Jackson Nielsen, a junior, has thrown for 1,009 yards and 14 touchdowns on 60 of 92 passing, with Braden Wheatley catching 24 passes for 416 and four scores. For the Warriors, Cadyn Dana has almost 1,000 yards rushing and nine scores.

Mount Vernon at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic comes in reeling, dropping games to Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt by a combined eight points. JP Elbert, a top baseball prospect, is an experienced quarterback. He has completed 53 of 87 for 806 and seven TDs with 593 yards rushing and 12 scores.

Mount Vernon has posted four straight wins since a loss to Solon, as Holden Hlavacek has over 400 yards receiving with eight touchdowns. Jakob York has almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and six scores.

Crestwood at Waukon

While Waukon holds a win over Osage, Crestwood lost to the Green Devils last week, 20-18. So, the district race could be decided here this week.

Alex Loden has 752 yards passing and 848 yards rushing with 21 combined TDs for Crestwood, as Tristyn Crawford has rushed for over 800 yards and nine TDs to lead Waukon.