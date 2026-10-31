Iowa High School Football Notebook: Pella Knocks Off Lewis Central In Class 4A

Griffin Simpson had a career game and Pella advanced one step closer to the Class 4A state semifinals with a 31-28 victory over Lewis Central.

Simpson, a senior, completed 25 of 38 for 341 yards, throwing three touchdowns. Pella broke the game open with 21 points in the second.

Six different players caught passes from Simpson. Tyson Roose had two receiving touchdowns and 82 yards on seven receptions, AJ Scheckel caught eight passes for 78 and Henry Allen caught a touchdown.

Kyler VanMaanen was all over the field, recording 10.5 tackles. Gage Branderhorst had a sack and William Schuknecht registered eight tackles.

Pella will now head to Carlisle in the quarterfinals. The Dutch have gone 29-3 over the past three seasons, including back-to-back 11-2 campaigns.

Johnston Overcomes Slow Start, Eliminates Pleasant Valley

Tied at 7-all at the half, Johnston found its rhythm in the second half.

The Dragons, the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, earned a 35-7 victory. They outscored the Spartans over the final 24 minutes, 28-0.

Johnston scored twice in the third and twice more in the fourth to put Pleasant Valley away. They will now face West Des Moines Valley for a spot in the semifinals. The Dragons have not lost since a 41-35 setback to Dowling Catholic in Week 2.

Laken Caves Carries Alburnett To Dominating Victory

Laken Caves has had an incredible career. The Alburnett senior and University of Northern Iowa commit hopes to get the Pirates to the UNI-Dome this year.

Caves ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns, added 79 receiving yards, and scored another touchdown in a dominating 49-21 win over Crestwood in Class 2A. Alburnett plays Wilton for a spot in the final four next.

The Pirates ran for 289 yards as a team, and Owen Henriksen, Brody Kaestner and Cooper Franklin each scored. Kaestner also threw for 116 yards and a TD.

On defense, Justin Strand had two sacks, Eaghan Fleshman one and Franklin recorded nine tackles. Beckett Misener picked off a pass.

Number Of Upsets In Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Cinderella teams are always exciting to see spring up when it comes to the playoffs.

During the round of 16, there were plenty of upsets, including Coon Rapids-Bayard over Bedford, Algona over Carroll, Lynnville-Sully over East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley over Madrid and Council Bluffs St. Albert over Riverside.