Iowa High School Football: Official Rankings, Radio Iowa Polls Released

The first set of official Iowa high school football rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association was released on Monday.

These rankings are important because they help determine who goes where in the postseason.

Kuemper Catholic, the defending Class 2A state champion, is ranked first, with Iowa City Regina in Class 1A, Woodbury Central in Class A and Audubon in eight-player joining them.

The rankings are comprised of a committee that includes former head coaches, media members and IHSAA staff. They debuted in 2023, with Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A joining the rankings next week.

For Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A, they will use a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) to determine playoff qualifiers in those three classes. The remaining classes will use district standings.

Radio Iowa No. 1 Ranked Teams All The Same This Week

Radio Iowa also released updated rankings on Monday. Both sets of rankings are listed below.

There was no change among the top-ranked teams in the Radio Iowa poll. Southeast Polk remained No. 1 in Class 5A, as did defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A.

Solon holds down the top position in Class 3A, with Kuemper Catholic, Woodbury Central and Audubon all doubling up from the IHSAA rankings.

Iowa High School Athletic Association High School Football Rankings

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Roland-Story Alburnett Van Meter OABCIG Crestwood Mid-Prairie Osage Spirit Lake

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Lyon South Hardin Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Underwood Dyersville Beckman Catholic Interstate 35 Clarion-Goldfield/Dows Northeast

Class A

Woodbury Central West Sioux Saint Ansgar Madrid Council Bluffs St. Albert Riverside East Buchanan North Linn Wapsie Valley West Fork

Eight-Player

Audubon Iowa Valley Woodbine Bedford Bishop Garrigan Gladbrook-Reinbeck North Union Edgewood-Colesburg Kingsley-Pierson Coon Rapids-Bayard

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Dowling Catholic Johnston Ankeny Sioux City East Waukee Cedar Falls Bettendorf Iowa City Liberty Waukee Northwest

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Western Dubuque Carlisle Lewis Central Waverly-Shell Rock Clear Creek-Amana Fort Dodge North Polk Pella

Class 3A

Solon Clear Lake Sioux Center Des Moines Christian Dubuque Wahlert Catholic West Delaware Carroll Mount Pleasant Mount Vernon Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic Roland-Story Alburnett Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Mid-Prairie Van Meter Centerville Crestwood OABCIG Osage

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina South Hardin Aplington-Parkersburg West Lyon Treynor Underwood Dyersville Beckman Catholic Northeast East Sac County Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Class A

Woodbury Central West Sioux Saint Ansgar Madrid Council Bluffs St. Albert West Fork Pekin Riverside Wapsie Valley East Buchanan

Eight-Player

Audubon Iowa Valley Woodbine Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bedford North Union Bishop Garrigan Clarksville Kingsley-Pierson