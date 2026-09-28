Iowa High School Football: Official Rankings, Radio Iowa Polls Released
The first set of official Iowa high school football rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association was released on Monday.
These rankings are important because they help determine who goes where in the postseason.
Kuemper Catholic, the defending Class 2A state champion, is ranked first, with Iowa City Regina in Class 1A, Woodbury Central in Class A and Audubon in eight-player joining them.
The rankings are comprised of a committee that includes former head coaches, media members and IHSAA staff. They debuted in 2023, with Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A joining the rankings next week.
For Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A, they will use a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) to determine playoff qualifiers in those three classes. The remaining classes will use district standings.
Radio Iowa No. 1 Ranked Teams All The Same This Week
Radio Iowa also released updated rankings on Monday. Both sets of rankings are listed below.
There was no change among the top-ranked teams in the Radio Iowa poll. Southeast Polk remained No. 1 in Class 5A, as did defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A.
Solon holds down the top position in Class 3A, with Kuemper Catholic, Woodbury Central and Audubon all doubling up from the IHSAA rankings.
Iowa High School Athletic Association High School Football Rankings
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Roland-Story
- Alburnett
- Van Meter
- OABCIG
- Crestwood
- Mid-Prairie
- Osage
- Spirit Lake
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina
- West Lyon
- South Hardin
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Underwood
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Interstate 35
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Northeast
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- West Sioux
- Saint Ansgar
- Madrid
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Riverside
- East Buchanan
- North Linn
- Wapsie Valley
- West Fork
Eight-Player
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Woodbine
- Bedford
- Bishop Garrigan
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- North Union
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Waukee
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Iowa City Liberty
- Waukee Northwest
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Western Dubuque
- Carlisle
- Lewis Central
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Fort Dodge
- North Polk
- Pella
Class 3A
- Solon
- Clear Lake
- Sioux Center
- Des Moines Christian
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- West Delaware
- Carroll
- Mount Pleasant
- Mount Vernon
- Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Roland-Story
- Alburnett
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Mid-Prairie
- Van Meter
- Centerville
- Crestwood
- OABCIG
- Osage
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina
- South Hardin
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- West Lyon
- Treynor
- Underwood
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Northeast
- East Sac County
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- West Sioux
- Saint Ansgar
- Madrid
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- West Fork
- Pekin
- Riverside
- Wapsie Valley
- East Buchanan
Eight-Player
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Woodbine
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bedford
- North Union
- Bishop Garrigan
- Clarksville
- Kingsley-Pierson
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker