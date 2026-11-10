Iowa High School Football: West Lyon Chasing Third Straight State Title

The Iowa high school football Class 1A semifinals feature a two-time reigning champion and three others with multiple state titles between them.

Up first on Friday, November 13 from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls will be Iowa City Regina and Treynor at 10 a.m. West Lyon meets Aplington-Parkersburg in the other final four contest starting at 4 p.m.

West Lyon won the Class 2A title in 2024 before moving up and claiming gold in Class 2A last fall. Now, they are after a third straight starting with the Falcons, who built up a legacy under Ed Thomas, who tragically passed away.

Here is a look at the Class 1A semifinals in Iowa high school football.

Treynor vs. Iowa City Regina

Last year, the Regals reached the state finals with a strong senior class. This season, they have simply reloaded, led by Tate Wallace and company.

Wallace has 46 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback sacks, recording 13 pancake blocks, with 31 receptions for 488 yards and six touchdowns.

On the ground, Gabriel Hegelheimer has almost 1,300 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 10 per carry. The junior has another 342 receiving yards and four scores, with Holt Hinkel adding 407 and six touchdowns.

Aiden Gaffey is putting it all together, completing over 72 percent for 1,507 yards and 20 touchdowns to just one interception.

Iowa City Regina’s defense has 13 turnovers and five touchdowns, as Hinkel has three punt returns for scores and a kickoff return for a fourth.

Treynor dropped a seven-point battle with Van Meter in early September, reeling off nine straight since, including a 17-14 victory over Underwood in the quarterfinals.

They are allowing under 10 points per game and scoring over 30, led by an offense with nearly 2,300 rushing yards and almost 1,200 passing yards. Finn Mieska has 776 yards on the ground, Dylan Dreyer almost 500 and Kratyn Dirks has 869 in the air with 13 scores.

Riley Lauver has a team-high 11 rushing touchdowns and six receiving scores. Brock Casey leads with 513 receiving yards and eight TDs.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. West Lyon

A year removed from a state title run, West Lyon is looking as strong as ever. They lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the second week of the season, 14-13, and have completely dominated since.

Easton DeJong has thrown for almost 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns, rushing for another 832 with 10 scores. River Kramer has nearly 800 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while Chasyn Westra has 810 and seven scores.

As a team, the Wildcats have 45 rushing touchdowns and over 3,000 yards.

Kramer is also dangerous in the passing game, catching 29 balls for 656 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jerrence Knoblock anchors the defense with 16 tackles for loss and 11.5 quarterback sacks. They have 26 turnovers, including 14 interceptions.

Since a Week 1 win over Grundy Center, Aplington-Parkersburg has been like a freight train straight towards the UNI-Dome. They have six shutouts and have held the other five opponents this year to exactly seven points each.

Harrison Schultz, a junior, is approaching 2,000 passing yards with 16 touchdowns, as Mason Pruisner has 1,730 rushing yards and 30 scores. Schultz and Tate Pfantz form a dangerous duo, as the junior has 48 receptions for 1,078 yards and 11 TDs.

Pruisner has 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks on defense, with Cole Brouwer recording 5.5 quarterback sacks and Parker Mulder 21.5 tackles for loss. They have 18 interceptions, led by five from Wes Shirk, and eight fumble recoveries.