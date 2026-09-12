Gabriel Hegelheimer, Iowa City Regina Catholic Riding High Once Again

In 2025, Iowa City Regina Catholic put one of the most feared offenses on the field in Iowa high school football and reached the state championship game.

In 2026, little has changed, despite new players taking on key roles.

The Regals moved to 3-0 this past week with a 28-12 victory over Alburnett, as No. 1 (Class 1A) Iowa City Regina took out the Pirates, the No. 5 team in Class 2A.

Gabriel Hegelheimer, Iowa City Regina Catholic Ready For Another State Title Run

One of those key players is Gabriel Hegelheimer, a junior who ranks among the state leaders in rushing yards. Hegelheimer ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns vs. Alburnett, out-producing fellow state leader Laken Caves.

Week 3 Highlights vs Alburnett HS

28-12 Victory (3-0)



RANKED MATCHUP

29 CAR | 214 YDS | 2 TDShttps://t.co/AbGHbdIOza — Gabriel Hegelheimer ‘28 (@GabeHegs) September 11, 2026

“Alburnett is an amazing team and great competition for our last non-district game,” Hegelheimer told High School On SI Iowa. “It was an amazing opportunity to test ourselves against another Dome worthy team.”

Hegelheimer took over as the No. 1 running back from Savion Miller, who transferred to Iowa City High during the offseason. As a sophomore, he rushed 25 times for 294 yards with six touchdowns, averaging almost 12 yards per carry.

That put Hegelheimer firmly on the radar, and he has done nothing to change that this fall, rushing 54 times for 407 yards with six touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 151 yards and two more scores.

Despite The Loss Of Several Key Players, Regals Are Unbeaten Heading Into District Play

“Losing seniors is always hard as a program,” Hegelheimer said. “But so many guys took huge leadership roles, stepping up on and off the field, making the transition so much easier.”

Hegelheimer is also responsible for kicking duties, going 12-for-12 on extra point attempts while recording five touchbacks among his 11 kickoff attempts.

“Individually, I just want to focus on being a good leader for all the young guys on the team,” Hegelheimer said, “along with making ball security the top priority.”

Hegelheimer is joined by a group that includes University of Minnesota commit Tate Wallace and a number of talented players. Wallace has over 100 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, recording 12 tackles with five for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks.

Iowa City Regina Catholic Has All The Pieces In Place

Aiden Gaffey, Zachary Poe and Conor Keech are a combined 44-for-62 for 598 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions at the quarterback position. Poe has 116 yards rushing with Holt Hinkel catching seven passes for 144 yards and two scores.

Roan Eckhoff leads the team in tackles, as Ryan Tracy has a kickoff return for a score.

“Getting off to a great start has been amazing,” Hegelheimer said. “Truly setting the tone of how we prepare every week for games, being as focused as possible as a team.”

Iowa City Regina Catholic will host Cardinal this coming Friday for Homecoming to begin district play. The Regals have gone 33-5 over the past four seasons.