One of the top defensive tacklers in Iowa high school football has decided to continue his athletic career within the borders.

Newton High School Senior Nick Milburn announced on social media that he is committing to the University of Northern Iowa. Milburn had been a Northern Illinois commit since May 2026.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to flip my commitment to the University of Northern Iowa!” Milburn posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process.”

After much thought and consideration, I have decided to flip my commitment to the University of Northern Iowa! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process. #AGTG @tstepsis @coachricknelson @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/Ib4bA1HxjB — Nick Milburn (@milburn_nick09) November 28, 2026

Newton Star Nick Milburn Recorded Over 300 Tackles His Last Three Seasons On Defense

MIlburn recorded 94.5 tackles this past fall for the Cardinals, including 88 solo stops. He had 14 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks, forcing six fumbles and recovering five. He returned one of those for a touchdown and also had a punt return for a score.

Newton used Milburn on offense, as he caught seven passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. He added a rushing score to his season.

As a junior, Milburn tallied an incredible 120 total tackles, including 111 solos. He had 18 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks, helping Newton reach the Class 4A Iowa high school football state semifinals.

Milburn was credited with 102 total tackles, including 95 solos, with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks during his sophomore season.

High School On SI Iowa Named Newton's Nick Milburn An All-Stater As A Junior And Senior

A multi-sport standout for the Cardinals, Milburn was named High School On SI Iowa first team all-state this past season. He also made an appearance on the all-state team during his junior season.

Milburn qualified for the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament each of his last two seasons. He ran sprints and threw the shot put for the Newton track and field team.