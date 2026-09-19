Iowa High School Football Team Snaps 28-Game Losing Skid

An Iowa high school football team finally got to celebrate a victory.

And they did so on their home field.

For the first time since 2023, Missouri Valley High School enjoyed a win, besting Red Oak, 37-0. The last victory for the Big Reds came on September 1, 2023, when they clipped MVAOCOU, 26-24.

The last home win for Missouri Valley happened on September 18, 2020, with a 36-8 win over MVAOCOU. The last Big Reds winning season was in 2018 when they went 5-4.

According to KMALand.com, Jack Handlos had over 100 yards passing and rushing with two touchdowns and an interception return for a score. Luke Schroeder rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, and Owen Becerra had a receiving TD and an interception return for another score.

Iowa City Regina Catholic Flexes Defense In 69-0 Win

Much of the talk around Iowa City Regina Catholic centers on an explosive offense. And while that group produced in a 69-0 victory over Cardinal, it was the defense of the Regals that really shined.

Iowa City Regina recorded two fumble returns for scores and had two interceptions returned for touchdowns. They scored 34 points in the first quarter and led 48-0 at the half.

Senior Roan Eckhoff had one of each, recovering a fumble for a 12-yard scoop-and-score and taking an interception back 32 yards for another. Gabe Schuessler had a fumble recovery for a score and Max Long returned an interception 55 yards for another.

Tate Wallace and Luke Hamilton each forced the fumbles.

The Regals averaged almost 12 yards per rush, with Jarrett Naeve scoring twice on the ground. Gabriel Hegelheimer and Kaleb Moeller each had rushing scores, with Zachary Poe and Aiden Gaffey both throwing touchdown passes to Holt Hinkel and Trey Streb.

Clear Creek-Amana Finally Tops North Scott

For the first time in six meetings, Clear Creek-Amana came out on top vs. North Scott, as the Clippers posted a 23-16 victory.

The Lancers had scored five wins between 2018-2025, including a 33-30 win last year.

Texton Bollers had 172 yards passing and two touchdowns on 17 of 25, adding 76 yards rushing and another TD. Ian Kelley had 50 yards rushing, with both Tay Seals and Jonah Drake catching TD passes.

Waukee Northwest Gets To 2-2 Behind Dominant Rushing Performance

Waukee Northwest went to work on the ground in a 47-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie, rushing 42 times for 301 yards and five touchdowns.

Paulo Tobongye had 11 carries for 94 yards and two scores, Mack Heitland added 68 and two touchdowns, and Henry Schmidt scored. Max Schmidt also had 78 yards on the ground.

Heitland also completed 10 of 13 for 125 yards, hitting Joe Vinyard and Devonta Toe for touchdowns. Jordon Green added five receptions for 62 yards.

Revenge For Clear Lake Vs. Nevada

Last year, Clear Lake’s postseason run was ended by Nevada, 24-14. This year, the Lions gained a little bit of revenge with a 37-7 victory over the reigning state champions.

Jaxson McIntire was 15-for-23 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns, including six connections for 161 yards and two scores to Maddon McIntire. Jaxson McIntire also had 55 yards rushing and a score.

Raif Baack had 11.5 tackles on defense with one for loss

Youthful ADM Gets Record To 3-1

Down 10-7 after the first, ADM got rolling in the second, scoring three touchdowns on its way to a 31-16 victory over Bondurant-Farrar.

Sophomore Daniel Storck threw for 259 yards and two TDs, adding two more scores with his legs. Freshman Trace Hansen had three receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, and junior Kipton Reed led the defense with eight tackles.

Junior Hayden Nelson caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.