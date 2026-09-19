How The Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared In Week 4 - Sept. 18, 2026

Former Class 5A kings Southeast Polk likely reclaimed that throne for now with a stunning 31-28 victory over Dowling Catholic in Week 4 Iowa high school football action.

After falling behind early in the fourth to the Maroons, the Rams stormed back. Stanley Cooper broke free on a 52-yard touchdown run and brother Adrian Cooper scored the two-point conversion to tie it.

From there, Southeast Polk worked the ball down the field and chewed up the clock, finishing things off with a 35-yard game-winning field goal by Brayden Peitz.

Week 4 Presents Several Upsets Among Top 25 Teams In The State

In another stunning result, Johnston showed why central Iowa has controlled the state’s largest classification for years, dominating Iowa City Liberty, 42-6.

Five other ranked teams fell in West Des Moines Valley, Iowa City West, Lewis Central, Glenwood and West Delaware. Both Iowa City West and Glenwood suffered losses to ranked teams in Bettendorf and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 4.

Iowa High School Football Week 3 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 18, 2026

1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: lost to No. 4 Southeast Polk, 31-28

Next game: at Waterloo West, Friday, September 25

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Williamsburg, 41-0

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday, September 25

3. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Sioux City West, 48-7

Next game: vs. No. 16 Ankeny, Friday, September 25

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated No. 1 Dowling Catholic, 31-28

Next game: at Ottumwa, Friday, September 25

5. Johnston (5A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: defeated No. 13 Iowa City Liberty, 42-6

Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Friday, September 25

6. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 2-2

Last game: lost to Waukee, 35-28

Next game: vs. Indianola, Friday, September 25

7. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated OABCIG, 35-20

Next game: vs. Southeast Valley, Friday, September 25

8. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Nevada, 37-7

Next game: vs. Independence, Friday, September 25

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Glenwood, 27-13

Next game: vs. No. 18 Fort Dodge, Friday, September 25

10. Iowa City West (5A)

Record: 2-2

Last game: lost to No. 22 Bettendorf, 31-20

Next game: at No. 13 Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 25

11. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Cardinal, 69-6

Next game: at Durant, Friday, September 25

12. Solon (3A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Benton, 39-0

Next game: vs. Fairfield, Friday, September 25

13. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 2-2

Last game: lost to No. 5 Johnston, 42-6

Next game: vs. No. 10 Iowa City West, Friday, September 25

14. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: defeated Alta-Aurelia, 55-0

Next game: at Hinton, Friday, September 25

15. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Winterset, 44-0

Next game: at Des Moines North, Friday, September 25

16. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 59-0

Next game: at No. 3 Sioux City East, Friday, September 25

17. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Creston, 46-0

Next game: vs. Williamsburg, Friday, September 25

18. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 4-0

Last game: defeated Waterloo West, 43-10

Next game: at No. 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 25

19. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 2-2

Last game: lost to Carroll, 29-28

Next game: at No. 23 Glenwood, Friday, September 25

20. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: defeated Decorah, 35-14

Next game: vs. Davenport North, Friday, September 25

21. North Polk (4A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: defeated Pella, 10-7

Next game: at Ballard, Friday, September 25

22. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: defeated No. 10 Iowa City West, 31-20

Next game: vs. Dubuque Senior, Friday, September 25

23. Glenwood (4A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: lost to No. 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 27-13

Next game: vs. No. 19 Lewis Central, Friday, September 25

24. West Delaware (3A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: lost to Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 35-32

Next game: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, September 25

25. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)

Record: 3-1

Last game: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 38-0

Next game: at Waukee, Friday, September 25