We just put the finishing touches on the 2026 Iowa high school football season. However, it is never too early to start looking ahead to the 2027 season.

While definitely impossible to pinpoint the starting lineups for all teams, this preseason forecast takes into account those set to return, key newcomers and previous records.

Dowling Catholic finished the 2026 season atop the rankings, as the Maroons scored a second consecutive Class 5A state championship. Cedar Rapids Xavier, the No. 3 team in the final ranking, will enter the new year as a two-time defending Class 4A state champion.

Here is an early look at the 2027 Iowa high school football preseason Top 25 rankings. This ranking includes teams from Class 5A to Class A only.

2027 Iowa High School Football Way Too Early Preseason Top 25

1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)

2026 Final Record: 12-1

2026 Final Ranking: No. 1

Until they are knocked off at the end, the Maroons have done more than enough to warrant the top spot to begin the season. Dowling Catholic reloads each year, as they will return leading rushers Henry Smid and Grayson Pennington. Smid ran for 1,752 yards and scored 22 touchdowns, as Pennington added 808 and 11 scores. Star receiver Beau Williams will be there to help break in Jack Corson, the likely replacement for championship game MVP Ethan La Cava.

2. Southeast Polk (5A)

2026 Final Record: 10-2

2026 Final Ranking: No. 4

Boston Bailey and Adrian Cooper will lead the Rams after a deep playoff run in Class 5A. Bailey completed 58 percent of his passes for almost 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns, as Cooper ran for 1,294 and scored 16 times. The defense returns Jake Shields, Jake Wolfe and Joel Yankoon.

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

2026 Final Record: 12-1

2026 Final Ranking: No. 6

The Warriors broke their semifinal run by reaching the Class 4A finals, falling to Cedar Rapids Xavier. They should be the preseason favorites in 2027 behind Justin Ehlers, as the senior-to-be threw for nearly 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns while running for another 460 and eight scores. Jacobi Cofield also returns in the backfield.

4. Iowa City Regina (1A)

2026 Final Record: 13-0

2026 Final Ranking: No. 5

All-world standout Tate Wallace has moved on, but the Regals have Aiden Gaffey, Gabriel Hegelheimer and Holt Hinkel ready to lead the way. Gaffey threw 24 TD passes and over 1,900 yards, as Iowa City Regina captured the Class 1A state title. Hegelheimer had almost 1,500 rushing yards and 23 TDs while Hinkel was a return specialist, recording 459 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

5. Western Dubuque (4A)

2026 Final Record: 10-2

2026 Final Ranking: No. 14

Drew Bergfeld is headed to Iowa State, but the Bobcats are ready to stay near the top of Class 4A. Brady Rissman returns after throwing for over 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. Kyan Vaassen ran for 724 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, as Nolan Urbain comes off a 31-catch campaign.

6. Spirit Lake

2026 Final Record: 10-3

2026 Final Ranking: No. 15

Ty Higgins put together a junior season that saw him throw for over 1,200 yards and run for 600 more, tossing 10 TDs and running in 11. Kyson Jalas joins him in the backfield after rushing for 637 and seven touchdowns. New receivers will need to be found, as Braedin Nebelsick, Jackson Morrison and others look to fill the voids.

7. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

2026 Final Record: 7-4

2026 Final Ranking: No. 20

Jack Tracy, Mario Sciorrotta and Nathiyus Akuar will all be back for the Tigers on offense in 2027. Tracy threw for almost 1,600 yards and 26 touchdowns, as Sciorrotta had almost 500 receiving yards and 10 TDs.

8. Aplington-Parkersburg (1A)

2026 Final Record: 12-1

2026 Final Ranking: No. 21

Nobody might be better set up for a huge season than the Falcons. After ending a two-decade drought with a run to the state finals, Aplington-Parkersburg returns quarterback Harrison Schultz, 2,000-yard rusher Mason Pruisner and Tate Pfantz. Schultz had 2,013 passing yards and 16 TDs, as Pfantz had the first 1,000-yard receiving season in school history.

9. Cedar Falls (5A)

2026 Final Record: 8-3

2026 Final Ranking: No. 17

Baylor Petrie stepped into his first season as starting quarterback and showed plenty of growth. He threw for better than 2,000 yards with 18 touchdowns, rushing for 252 and five more scores. Carsen Gary will be back after catching 60 passes for 1,070 yards and 11 TDs, along with Peyton Pontnack and eighth-grade sensation Cace Campbell.

10. Van Meter (2A)

2026 Final Record: 9-2

2026 Final Ranking: Not Ranked

Keenan Lundy became a top offensive producer, rushing for nearly 1,600 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing for almost 800 more and eight scores. Christian Williams, who had a breakout season in 2025, missed much of his junior season with an injury, returning late. He should be primed for a return to form in 2027.

11. Sioux City East (5A)

2026 Final Record: 7-3

2026 Final Ranking: No. 19

12. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)

2026 Final Record: 8-3

2026 Final Ranking: Not Ranked

13. Woodbury Central (A)

2026 Final Record: 13-0

2026 Final Ranking: No. 22

14. Clear Lake (3A)

2026 Final Record: No. 10

2026 Final Ranking: 11-1

15. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

2026 Final Record: 13-0

2026 Final Ranking: No. 3

16. Solon (3A)

2026 Final Record: 13-0

2026 Final Ranking: No. 7

17. West Lyon (1A)

2026 Final Record: 10-2

2026 Final Ranking: No. 11

18. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

2026 Final Record: 9-2

2026 Final Ranking: No. 16

19. Indianola (5A)

2026 Final Record: 7-3

2026 Final Ranking: No. 25

20. Ankeny (5A)

2026 Final Record: 9-3

2026 Final Ranking: No. 7

21. Centerville (2A)

2026 Final Record: 8-2

2026 Final Ranking: Not Ranked

22. Bettendorf (5A)

2026 Final Record: 6-4

2026 Final Ranking: Not Ranked

23. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

2026 Final Record: 7-4

2026 Final Ranking: No. 24

24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

2026 Final Record: 13-0

2026 Final Ranking: No. 9

25. Johnston (5A)

2026 Final Record: 11-2

2026 Final Ranking: No. 2