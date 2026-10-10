Week 7 Iowa High School Football Notebook: Southeast Polk Rallies To Stay Perfect

The only undefeated team left standing in Class 5A of Iowa high school football had to fight for it in Week 7 Friday night.

Southeast Polk trailed on the road to Waukee Northwest, 28-19, with just 12 minutes left in the game. The Rams, though, answered the call, rallying for a 32-28 triumph behind the Cooper brothers.

Stanley Cooper, a senior running back, rushed 30 times for 182 yards and scored two touchdowns. His brother, junior Adrian Cooper, had 21 carries for 108 yards and five TDs.

Southeast Polk finished the night with 303 yards rushing on 56 carries, with Boston Bailey adding 86 yards passing.

Mack Heitland led Waukee Northwest with 181 yards passing and two touchdowns, rushing for another 69 yards and two more scores. Paulo Tobongye had 68 yards rushing, as Jordon Green and Miles Leifker each caught touchdowns.

Historical Performance By Urbandale’s Landon Rinnan

In a dominating 40-13 victory over Des Moines Lincoln, Urbandale’s Landon Rinnan set a pair of school records.

Rinnan, a senior who has committed to the Air Force Academy, became the first J-Hawk to ever score six touchdowns in a game. That broke the previous mark of six that was shared by seven former Urbandale players.

Along with that, Rinnan set a new scoring record with 36 total points. The previous record was set in 1992.

Coming into the week, Rinnan had thrown for 994 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 491 yards rushing and seven more scores. Urbandale’s five wins matches the most for the school since 2022.

HISTORY MADE! 🏈 Landon Rinnan set TWO school records tonight: 6 total TDs (breaking a record held with 7 J-Hawks) & 36 total pts (breaking a record set in 1992). J-Hawks beat Lincoln 40-13! pic.twitter.com/Dj0olqKLt1 — Urbandale J-Hawks (@UrbandaleJHawks) October 10, 2026

Van Meter’s Eric Trudo Hits Milestone

Over the course of his coaching career, Eric Trudo has experienced plenty of success. Trudo has led Van Meter to state championships and memorable wins along the way.

This time, he hit a milestone of his own, earning his 200th career coaching victory in a 42-21 victory over Grand View Christian. Keenan Lundy had 158 yards rushing and three touchdowns, adding a TD pass to Miles Buse.

Trudo and the Bulldogs will go after his 201st career win next Friday at Clarke Community. Van Meter is now 6-1 on the year and has won six in a row since a Week 1 loss to Des Moines Christian.

West Fork Finally Gets The Better Of West Hancock

Since 2008, West Fork and West Hancock have played a dozen times.

In the first 11 matchups, the Hawks won all of them, including a 33-20 decision last year. In the three seasons before that, the Warhawks failed to score a point.

Most of those 11 wins by the Eagles were dominant performances. But that all changed this week.

West Fork moved to 7-0 on the season with a blowout win of its own, 48-19.