Iowa High School Football Week 2 Notebook: Records Set, Dowling Catholic With Another Big Win

Incredible action on the Iowa high school football slate was greeted by equally intense temperatures around the state for Week 2.

Several games had a delayed kickoff in an effort to avoid the heat, but teams still took to the gridiron to go to battle.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 featured a handful of matchups between ranked teams, led by No. 1 Dowling Catholic besting fourth-ranked Johnston in a thriller.

As expected, the marquee matchup saw its stars shine, as Maroon quarterback Ethan La Cava hit Beau Williams on an 80-yard touchdown and Trevin Helming found Bryce Beachem for a long score for the Dragons.

Just before the break, Johnston took a slim 21-20 lead after Emri Jones dashed past the defense of Dowling Catholic for a touchdown run. They led 28-20 after another Helming TD before La Cava got the Maroons back on track.

He connected with Williams twice on touchdown strikes with a Liam Mahmutagic field goal being the final points in a 41-35 victory.

Brooks Weber Sets New Mid-Prairie School Record

With three passing touchdowns against Alburnett, Brooks Weber set a new school record for Mid-Prairie.

According to Paul Bowker, Weber now has 35 career passing touchdowns, which places him first all-time in program history.

Mid-Prairie QB Brooks Weber broke the school record for career passes by throwing for 3 TDs in Friday's game against DM Register #2 Alburnett. He now has 35 career TD passes. Alburnett topped #4 Mid-Prairie, 35-28. @TheNews_Sports @Mid_Prairie #iahsfb pic.twitter.com/elkgoQMU8V — Paul Bowker (@bowkerpaul) September 5, 2026

Alburnett pulled out a 35-28 victory, as Laken Caves rushed 25 times for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The University of Northern Iowa commit also had a receiving score.

Weber had 164 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. He had 30 passing TDs and nearly 2,000 yards as a junior.

Cooper Baumgart Places Name In State’s Record Books

With eight passing touchdowns, Clarinda’s Cooper Baumgart put his name in the state record books for 11-player for passing touchdowns in a game.

Only three other players have thrown more touchdowns in a game, with Cole Ritchie of Sioux City East doing it in 2022, Matt Hagan of Sioux City North doing it in 2018, and Harry Saggau from Denison hitting that number in 1921.

Clarinda’s Cooper Baumgart’s 8 touchdown passes is 4th most in state history (11-player) behind a three-way tie at 9. — Bryan Clark (@bryanr_clark) September 5, 2026

Behind Baumgart, Clarinda downed Shenandoah, 65-30. The Cardinals went crazy in the fourth behind Baumgart, scoring 30 points.

In two games this year, Clarinda has 124 points, and Baumgart has 10 passing touchdowns.

Woodbine Star Landon Blum Sets Receiving Record



Next year, Landon Blum will be in Happy Valley playing for Matt Campbell and Penn State.



But for now, he is chasing down records in Iowa for Woodbine.



Blum set a new state eight-player career record Friday night for touchdown receptions.



The senior sits at 63 career scores in the air, surpassing the previous mark of 60 set by Callan Messerich of Easton Valley.



Blum has plenty more chances to add to the mark. Last year, Woodbine reached the state title game.

