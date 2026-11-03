Iowa High School State Volleyball: Western Christian Into Semis For 26th Straight Year

There are streaks in high school sports that just make you stop and think for a moment.

Western Christian owns one of those in Iowa high school volleyball.

The Wolfpack reached their 26th consecutive state volleyball semifinal on Tuesday, sweeping Roland-Story in Class 3A action from the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Awaiting Western Christian Wednesday in the final four will be Humboldt, who knocked them out last year.

Earlier this season, Wolfpack head coach Tammi Veerbeek became the state’s all-time wins leader in high school volleyball. She owns 1,230 career wins now, including 19 state championships during those 25 previous state tournament appearances.

Morgan Kooiman recorded 15 kills and Josie Hall added 12 for Western Christian. Hadley Dekkers finished with 37 assists and Breslyn Kooima tallied 12 digs.

For Roland-Story, Brookelyn Jondle had 12 kills, nine digs and two aces.

Monday saw the quarterfinals in Class 5A and Class 4A, as defending champions Waukee Northwest and Davenport Assumption advanced. Davenport Assumption topped Humboldt for the Class 3A title a year ago before moving up to Class 4A.

Humboldt Earns Rematch With Four-Set Victory

Last year, Humboldt shocked the world with its victory over Western Christian. This season, the Wildcats expected to be back here.

Humboldt scored a four-set win over Solon, as Adelynn Goodell recorded 21 kills, three solo blocks and five block assists. Addie Waldorf, a Northern Iowa commit, tallied 44 assists, five kills and four block assists, as Jazzie Dodd added 18 kills.

This will mark the third straight year Western Christian and Humboldt have met in an elimination game. Two seasons ago, the Wolfpack topped the Wildcats in a regional final.

Solon was led by Amelia Guinn’s 15 kills and Scarlette Ferin’s 19 assists.

MOC-Floyd Valley Dominates Wilton In Three

Deviryn McCarty and Lily Vander Pol each had 12 kills in a three-set sweep for MOC-Floyd Valley over Wilton Tuesday in Class 3A state tournament action.

McCarty added 12 digs and Brielle Hoegh finished with 10 kills without an error on 18 attacks. Hoegh also recorded seven block assists, as Maci Baker added 22 assists.

Aliana Walker finished with 12 kills and Leah Caffery 23 assists for Wilton.

Cherokee Washington Completes 3A Semifinals

A four-set victory for Cherokee Washington advanced them to the Class 3A semifinals and sent Dike-New Hartford home.

Deidra Doeden led the Braves with 18 kills, followed by Ellana Mortenson with 16 and Emma Ohlendorf with 10. Addy Wolfswinkel added nine kills, along with 25 assists and 17 digs.

Ireland Kennedy tallied 21 digs for Cherokee Washington.

Emmie Sager led Dike-New Hartford with 17 kills, as Keilana Berinobis added 13.

Coming Up

The day concludes with Class 2A and Class 1A action from Xtream Arena in Coralville. We will have recaps of all of those matches updated here throughout the day.