Iowa High School State Volleyball: Waukee Northwest Among Early Winners On The Court

Waukee Northwest moved one step closer to defending its Class 5A Iowa high school state volleyball championship on Monday.

The Wolves swept Pleasant Valley in quarterfinal round action at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. With the win, Waukee Northwest advances to face Iowa City West, who knocked off Dowling Catholic in another match.

The other Class 5A semifinal will see Dallas Center-Grimes play Ankeny. Those matches take place on Wednesday, with the title game set for Thursday.

Logan Vogt, an Iowa State commit, led the way for Waukee Northwest with 21 kills. Leah Janulewicz added 10 kills and Piper Ladwig had seven with five block assists. Avery Cordes chipped in five kills and four blocks, with Lyla Nelson finishing with 15 assists.

Ladwig is also a future Cyclone.

For Pleasant Valley, Mazie Sweers had seven kills, six assists and six digs. Clare Yeggy added six kills and Elsie Kane 13 assists.

Sophia Austen Leads Iowa City West Past Dowling Catholic

Iowa City West made sure to keep it from an all-central Iowa semifinal in Class 5A, besting Dowling Catholic in five. Sophia Austen recorded 28 kills and 12 digs, as Cyan Blommer added 22 kills and Lila Eastvold dished out 56 assists.

For the Maroons, Kayla Klein had 20 kills, Kennedy Klen 13 and Caroline Crane nine.

Dallas Center-Grimes, Ankeny Win In Four

Both Dallas Center-Grimes and Ankeny punched semifinal tickets in Class 5A with four-set victories.

The Mustangs knocked off Cedar Falls, as Ava Smid tallied 17 kills and Madison Messerly 11. Gwen Farley finished with 42 assists. For the Tigers, Hadassah Smith ahd 13 kills, Kennedy Kreecklow 12 and Piper Smith 10.

Ankeny, meanwhile, eliminated intra-city rival Ankeny Centennial. Hailey Wiederin recorded 24 kills and Elle Issacson 15, as Kellen Roush finished with 49 assists. Madi VanBruggen tallied 17 kills and Emma VandenHull 24 assists for the Jaguars.

Coming Up

The Class 4A quarterfinals will conclude the opening day of the state volleyball tournament. We will update this post with results as those matches finish.