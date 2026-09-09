Iowa High School Volleyball Leaders In Kills, Assists, Digs, Blocks For The Season
We enter another week of the Iowa high school volleyball regular season with several marquee matchups on the horizon.
Players are also starting to really figure out their roles within their respective teams, as tournaments and key conference matches take place.
Here are the latest leaders in kills, assists, digs, blocks and serving for the Iowa high school volleyball season. These stats are updated as of September 8, 2026 courtesy of the Bound website.
Iowa High School Volleyball Leaders
Kills
- Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 190
- Alaney Sienknecht, North Tama, 148
- Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, 145
- Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, 140
- Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, 139
- Allison Toft, Durant, 128
- Lily Sell, North Tama, 121
- Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, 120
- Mallory Pfab, Dubuque Senior, 118
- Morgan Frehse, Newton, 115
Assists
- Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 308
- Emersyn Hopkins, West Burlington, 300
- Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 297
- Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon, 282
- Kellen Roush, Ankeny, 275
- Payton Curtin, Clear Creek-Amana, 255
- Addie Koelker, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 254
- Audika Visser, Pella, 241
- Hinley Mast, Union Community, 239
- Bella Hamilton, North Cedar, 236
Total Blocks
- Quinn Roush, Ankeny, 34
- Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, 32
- Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, 31
- Sophia Young, Burlington, 30
- Aspen Miller, OABCIG, 29
- Evie Davis, Webster City, 28
- Sophia Heither, Ankeny Centennial, 28
- Gemma Plummer, Burlington, 28
- Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 27
- Emerie Horn, St. Edmond, 27
Digs
- Mavrik Schweer, Mount Vernon, 205
- Leah DeJong, Moravia, 180
- Erica Crotty, Pocahontas Area, 179
- Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 178
- Lauryn Larmore, Montezuma, 174
- Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 154
- Tenley Nixt, West Liberty, 153
- Abbie Keitges, Knoxville, 150
- Lydia Armstrong, West Burlington, 148
- Meliah Ertz, Burlington, 142
Serving Aces
- Bella Hamilton, North Cedar, 40
- Leah Frederick, Murray, 37
- Kaeler Ewoldt, North Tama, 37
- Sage Weber, Sioux Central, 29
- Aniya Hardee, Bedford, 29
- Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon, 28
- Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, 27
- Brooke Stillwagon, North Cedar, 26
- Kareena Hampton, Davenport North, 26
- Addie Madison, Glenwood, 26
Serving Percentage (min. 42 attempts)
- McKenna Mineart, Maquoketa Valley, 100
- Addison Allaman, Pleasant Valley, 100
- Reese Wood, Iowa Falls-Alden, 100
- Analeece Kercheval, Montezuma, 100
- Lauryn Larmore, Montezuma, 100
- Brooke Harthoom, Lynnville-Sully, 100
- Ella Lowry, Lynnville-Sully, 100
- Irelynne McNamara, MVAOCOU, 100
- Addie Steffener, Mediapolis, 100
- Meranda Gruber, ACGC, 100
Kills Per Set
- Stella Largent, ACGC, 6.2
- Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, 5.8
- Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 5.6
- Ray Helvie, Southwest Valley, 5.6
- Josi Munger, Starmont, 5.3
- Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 5.2
- Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, 4.7
- Keely Jones, Red Oak, 4.6
- Khloee Stoops, Missouri Valley, 4.6
- Kate Limbaugh, Algona, 4.5
Assists Per Set
- Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West, 10.7
- Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 10.6
- Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 10.6
- Payton Curtin, Clear Creek-Amana, 10.2
- Hadley Dekkers, Western Christian, 9.5
- Addie Koelker, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 9.4
- Hinley Mast, Union Community, 9.2
- Emma Yoder, West Liberty, 9.2
- Kalli Thompson, Southeast Valley, 9.1
- Hadley Michael, Norwalk, 9.0
Digs Per Set
- Leticia Dahl, Postville, 10.0
- Ava Deeney, Waukon, 8.3
- Adysen Jimeson, Sidney, 7.5
- Tenley Nixt, West Liberty, 6.7
- Eliana Loera, Postville, 6.4
- Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 6.1
- Aubrey Harthoorn, Lynnville-Sully, 5.9
- Kylie Lumino, Fort Madison, 5.9
- Katelyn Cadden, BGM, 5.9
- Leah DeJong, Moravia, 5.8
Blocks Per Set
- Lyla Hughey, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 2.0
- Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, 2.0
- Kierra Heynen, Trinity Christian, 1.5
- Delaney Pedersen, Greene County, 1.5
- Madison Williams, Springville, 1.5
- Ellie Brunsvold, Central Springs, 1.5
- Emerie Horn, St. Edmond, 1.4
- Raelyn Kempema, Hinton, 1.3
- Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 1.3
- Keirra Jones, West Monona, 1.3
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker