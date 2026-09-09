Iowa High School Volleyball Leaders In Kills, Assists, Digs, Blocks For The Season

We enter another week of the Iowa high school volleyball regular season with several marquee matchups on the horizon.

Players are also starting to really figure out their roles within their respective teams, as tournaments and key conference matches take place.

Here are the latest leaders in kills, assists, digs, blocks and serving for the Iowa high school volleyball season. These stats are updated as of September 8, 2026 courtesy of the Bound website.

Iowa High School Volleyball Leaders

Kills

Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 190 Alaney Sienknecht, North Tama, 148 Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, 145 Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, 140 Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, 139 Allison Toft, Durant, 128 Lily Sell, North Tama, 121 Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, 120 Mallory Pfab, Dubuque Senior, 118 Morgan Frehse, Newton, 115

Assists

Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 308 Emersyn Hopkins, West Burlington, 300 Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 297 Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon, 282 Kellen Roush, Ankeny, 275 Payton Curtin, Clear Creek-Amana, 255 Addie Koelker, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 254 Audika Visser, Pella, 241 Hinley Mast, Union Community, 239 Bella Hamilton, North Cedar, 236

Total Blocks

Quinn Roush, Ankeny, 34 Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, 32 Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, 31 Sophia Young, Burlington, 30 Aspen Miller, OABCIG, 29 Evie Davis, Webster City, 28 Sophia Heither, Ankeny Centennial, 28 Gemma Plummer, Burlington, 28 Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 27 Emerie Horn, St. Edmond, 27

Digs

Mavrik Schweer, Mount Vernon, 205 Leah DeJong, Moravia, 180 Erica Crotty, Pocahontas Area, 179 Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 178 Lauryn Larmore, Montezuma, 174 Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 154 Tenley Nixt, West Liberty, 153 Abbie Keitges, Knoxville, 150 Lydia Armstrong, West Burlington, 148 Meliah Ertz, Burlington, 142

Serving Aces

Bella Hamilton, North Cedar, 40 Leah Frederick, Murray, 37 Kaeler Ewoldt, North Tama, 37 Sage Weber, Sioux Central, 29 Aniya Hardee, Bedford, 29 Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon, 28 Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, 27 Brooke Stillwagon, North Cedar, 26 Kareena Hampton, Davenport North, 26 Addie Madison, Glenwood, 26

Serving Percentage (min. 42 attempts)

McKenna Mineart, Maquoketa Valley, 100 Addison Allaman, Pleasant Valley, 100 Reese Wood, Iowa Falls-Alden, 100 Analeece Kercheval, Montezuma, 100 Lauryn Larmore, Montezuma, 100 Brooke Harthoom, Lynnville-Sully, 100 Ella Lowry, Lynnville-Sully, 100 Irelynne McNamara, MVAOCOU, 100 Addie Steffener, Mediapolis, 100 Meranda Gruber, ACGC, 100

Kills Per Set

Stella Largent, ACGC, 6.2 Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, 5.8 Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, 5.6 Ray Helvie, Southwest Valley, 5.6 Josi Munger, Starmont, 5.3 Eden Horn, St. Edmond, 5.2 Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, 4.7 Keely Jones, Red Oak, 4.6 Khloee Stoops, Missouri Valley, 4.6 Kate Limbaugh, Algona, 4.5

Assists Per Set

Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West, 10.7 Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 10.6 Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, 10.6 Payton Curtin, Clear Creek-Amana, 10.2 Hadley Dekkers, Western Christian, 9.5 Addie Koelker, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 9.4 Hinley Mast, Union Community, 9.2 Emma Yoder, West Liberty, 9.2 Kalli Thompson, Southeast Valley, 9.1 Hadley Michael, Norwalk, 9.0

Digs Per Set

Leticia Dahl, Postville, 10.0 Ava Deeney, Waukon, 8.3 Adysen Jimeson, Sidney, 7.5 Tenley Nixt, West Liberty, 6.7 Eliana Loera, Postville, 6.4 Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 6.1 Aubrey Harthoorn, Lynnville-Sully, 5.9 Kylie Lumino, Fort Madison, 5.9 Katelyn Cadden, BGM, 5.9 Leah DeJong, Moravia, 5.8

Blocks Per Set

Lyla Hughey, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 2.0 Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, 2.0 Kierra Heynen, Trinity Christian, 1.5 Delaney Pedersen, Greene County, 1.5 Madison Williams, Springville, 1.5 Ellie Brunsvold, Central Springs, 1.5 Emerie Horn, St. Edmond, 1.4 Raelyn Kempema, Hinton, 1.3 Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, 1.3 Keirra Jones, West Monona, 1.3