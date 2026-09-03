Sioux Center, Humboldt, Ankeny Christian New Iowa High School Volleyball No. 1s

Three of the five classifications of high school volleyball in Iowa have new No. 1 teams this week, as Sioux Center, Humboldt and Ankeny Christian took over the top spots.

Waukee Northwest, the defending Class 5A state champion, remained No. 1 despite a loss at the Marj White Classic. Grundy Center is the other No. 1 team, as the Spartans hold the top position in Class 2A.

Sioux Center replaced Norwalk in Class 4A, as Western Dubuque also moved up from fourth to second. Norwalk slipped to the No. 3 position this week.

Several Newcomers To The Latest Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Humboldt and Western Christian both moved past Cherokee in Class 3A, as Solon climbed all the way from 14th to No. 4. Center Point-Urbana also made a giant leap, going from 11th to fifth.

In Class 2A, Hinton shot up four positions from seventh to third. Ankeny Christian jumped from fourth to first in Class 1A, replacing Janesville, as North Tama moved from 10th to fourth.

Newcomers to the rankings include Bettendorf, North Scott and Iowa City High in Class 5A; Bondurant-Farrar, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Clear Lake in Class 4A; West Liberty and West Delaware in Class 3A; South Winneshiek in Class 2A; and Saint Ansgar, Burlington Notre Dame and Woodbury Central in Class 1A.

Here are the latest Iowa high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The team ranked is followed by their record as of September 2, 2026, and their ranking last week.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest, 8-1, 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, 9-0, 4 Ankeny, 7-2, 3 Dowling Catholic, 7-1, 5 Iowa City West, 4-1, 2 Pleasant Valley, 5-3, 8 Ankeny Centennial, 4-3, 10 West Des Moines Valley, 6-3, 13 Cedar Falls, 6-4, 11 Iowa City Liberty, 4-2, 7 Waukee, 4-5, 12 Indianola, 1-1, 9 Bettendorf, 4-1, NR North Scott, 4-1, NR Iowa City High, 6-1, NR

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6), Cedar Rapids Prairie (14), Johnston (15).

Class 4A

Sioux Center, 5-3, 2 Western Dubuque, 5-0, 4 Norwalk, 2-3, 1 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 4-2, 3 Clear Creek-Amana, 5-1, 5 Marion, 6-2, 7 Davenport Assumption, 3-3, 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4-3, 8 Ballard, 4-2, 9 Lewis Central, 5-0, 13 Bondurant-Farrar, 7-3, NR Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 2-1, NR Clear Lake, 7-0, NR Waverly-Shell Rock, 2-3, 6 Pella, 5-3, 10

Dropped out: North Polk (11), Burlington (14), Glenwood (15).

Class 3A

Humboldt, 6-0, 2 Western Christian, 6-2, 3 Cherokee, 8-3, 1 Solon, 5-0, 14 Center Point-Urbana, 6-1, 11 Mount Vernon, 6-2, 7 Dike-New Hartford, 1-3, 4 Wilton, 7-2, 8 Roland-Story, 8-1, 9 Van Meter, 9-2, 15 MOC-Floyd Valley, 6-3, 5 Kuemper Catholic, 6-3, 6 West Liberty, 3-2, NR Knoxville, 6-4, 12 West Delaware, 4-1, NR

Dropped out: Algona (10), Tipton (13).

Class 2A

Grundy Center, 4-0, 1 Union, 6-0, 2 Hinton, 5-1, 7 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 6-0, 3 Riverside, 5-0, 4 Hudson, 9-2, 6 Aplington-Parkersburg, 7-1, 8 Iowa City Regina Catholic, 6-1, 10 Denver, 4-0, 15 Woodward-Granger, 2-2, 5 Red Oak, 3-1, 11 South Winneshiek, 7-0, NR Lake Mills, 5-3, 13 Central Lyon, 1-2, 9 Missouri Valley, 3-2, 14

Dropped out: Jesup (13).

Class 1A

Ankeny Christian, 7-1, 4 Janesville, 3-2, 1 Holy Trinity Catholic, 2-1, 3 North Tama, 7-3, 10 Wapsie Valley, 8-3, 2 Sidney, 0-1, 5 Boyden-Hull, 8-2, 8 Dunkerton, 0-2, 6 Cedar Ridge Christian, 0-3, 9 West Monona, 2-0, 15 BCLUW, 4-4, 11 Saint Ansgar, 2-0, NR Burlington Notre Dame, 5-3, NR East Mills, 4-2, 13 Woodbury Central, 5-1, NR

Dropped out: Wapello (7), Gladbrook-Reinbeck (12), Remsen St. Mary’s (14).