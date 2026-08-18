Top Returning Iowa High School Volleyball Players For 2026

The Iowa high school volleyball season is just around the corner, and that means plenty of bumps, spikes and aces.

Returning state champions in Iowa high school volleyball include Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), North Scott (Class 4A), Davenport Assumption (Class 3A), Denver (Class 2A) and Saint Ansgar (Class 1A).

Here are some of the top returning players this season.

Top Iowa High School Volleyball Players

Stella Largent, ACGC, Senior

Largent is the leading returning kill athlete, as she ranked fourth in the entire state last year with 514 kills. She also tallied 224 digs and 50 service aces, serving at a 92 percent clip.

Elie Hatlevig, Norwalk, Junior

During her sophomore season, Hatlevig made a massive impact on the court, recording 465 kills for the Warriors. She added 167 digs, 35 blocks and 38 service aces, connecting on 311 of 354 attempts.

Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, Senior

Brubaker made headlines last year with her 6-foot-8 size, finishing with 461 kills and 144 total blocks. She has committed to Marquette University.

Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Senior

Last fall, Pexa recorded 446 kills in 42 matches, adding 368 digs, 48 blocks and 31 aces while serving at 86 percent.

Bianca Grimm, Union Community, Senior

Grimm finished with over 400 kills last season, tallying 321 digs, 43 blocks and 51 service aces on 424 of 473 serving attempts.

Kaylee Webb, West Burlington, Junior

The Falcons leaned heavily on Webb as a sophomore, as she had 416 kills, 241 digs, 40 blocks and 32 aces, serving at 94 percent.

Abbey Kirk, Marion, Sophomore

There was no learning curve for Kirk, as she had 397 kills, 301 digs, 45 total blocks and 53 aces as a freshman, successfully serving 417 of 450 attempts.

Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Junior

A multi-sport standout, Kooiman had 396 kills, 94 total blocks and 40 aces as a sophomore.

Kate Limbaugh, Algona, Sophomore

In her first season of varsity volleyball, Limbaugh broke out, recording 387 kills with 252 digs and 34 blocks. She also tallied 52 aces, serving at 91 percent.

Ava Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, Senior

Moline enters her senior season off a junior campaign in which she had 376 kills with 304 digs, 46 blocks and 27 aces.

Adalyn Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic Fort Madison, Senior

Kruse was right on the cusp of 400 kills as a junior, tallying 391 to go along with 345 digs, 30 blocks and 42 aces. She had a 92 percent serve rate.

Paige Fangman, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Senior

One of the 1,000-assist club, Fangman dished out 1,066 assists with 199 digs, 25 kills, 23 blocks and 22 aces.

Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior

The Regals will be counting on Wilhelm to help replace Reese Naeve, as she had 1,061 assists with 206 digs, 36 blocks and 45 aces. Wilhelm finished 345-for-367 serving on the year.

Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Senior

Another future Cyclone, Austen had 285 kills with 318 digs, 36 blocks and 34 service aces.

Malia Rogers, Waukee, Senior

Rogers has committed to play in the Big Ten Conference with Purdue. She had 299 kills with 241 digs and 29 total blocks as a junior.

Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior

The offense for the Mustangs runs through Farley, as she racked up 1,020 assists while adding 62 kills and 233 digs. She served at 93 percent success with 34 aces.

Hinely Mast, Union Community, Senior

Mast had a spectacular junior campaign, totalling 983 assists, 61 kills, 226 digs, 66 blocks and 15 aces.

Addie Waldorf, Humboldt, Junior

Waldorf led the Wildcats to a deep state tournament run last year and committed to the University of Northern Iowa over the summer. She had 976 assists with 91 kills.

Tayah Pollock, Janesville, Senior

Pollock had herself a big season last fall with 967 assists, 48 kills, 217 digs, 13 blocks and 16 aces. She was successful on 310 of 318 service attempts.

Taylor Kipp, Dunkerton, Senior

Kipp led the entire state in blocks last year with 152, which included 99 solo blocks. She also had 67 aces, 202 digs and 259 kills.

Dara Mollet, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior

As a junior, Mollet had 277 kills with 126 blocks, 50 digs and 30 aces, serving at a 90 percent clip.

Ankeny's Quinn Roush (9) reacts Nov. 3, 2025 during the Class 5A Iowa high school state volleyball quarterfinals against Dowling Catholic at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quinn Roush, Ankeny, Senior

Roush was an imposing defender, blocking 125 total shots last year with 114 kills.

Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Senior

An Iowa State commit, Vogt helped the Wolves in gold last year with 353 kills to lead the team. She also had 182 digs, 55 blocked shots and 30 aces.

Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Ladwig is set to join her Waukee Northwest teammate Logan Vogt at Iowa State. She had 278 kills and over 70 blocks.

Edie Miller, Iowa City Liberty, Senior

A future Dayton Flyer, Miller racked up 114 assists and 480 digs last season.

Eden Horn, St. Edmond, Sophomore

Horn had a memorable ninth-grader year, as she had 258 kills with 69 blocks and 44 digs.

Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, Junior

Wiederin led the Hawks with 319 kills as a sophomore, adding 80 blocks.