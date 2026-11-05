Iowa High School Volleyball: Waukee Northwest, Western Christian Claim Titles

Waukee Northwest held serve in Class 5A at the Iowa high school state volleyball championships on Thursday.

The Wolves ended a wire-to-wire run atop the class, repeating from the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Waukee Northwest topped Dallas Center-Grimes in the finals in three sets.

Logan Vogt was named the captain of the all-tournament team, as Leah Janulewicz earned player of the match. Piper Ladwig and Janulewicz joined her on the all-tourney squad.

For Dallas Center-Grimes, Gwen Farley and Ava Smid made the select squad.

Vogt had 16 kills, ending her high school career with a third title over four seasons. She has committed to Iowa State along with Ladwig, who had 10 kills. Janulewicz, a Drake commit, recorded 10 kills and 13 digs.

Smid finished with 10 kills and 11 digs, as Farley had 26 assists. All three losses for Dallas Center-Grimes came to state champions, as they fell twice to Waukee Northwest and once to Class 4A champion Norwalk.

Norwalk's Elle Hatlevig (5) digs the ball Nov. 5, 2026 during the Class 4A Iowa state volleyball championship at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4A: Norwalk-Clear Creek Amana Engage In Five-Set Thriller

Norwalk, the top seed in Class 4A, was pushed to the distance with the state championship on the line

But for the first time in school history, the Warriors prevailed, downing Clear Creek Amana in a five-set thriller.

Elle Hatlevig, a Michigan State commit, was the captain of the all-tournament team and MVP of the finals. Teammates Hadley Michael and Delaynee Steele joined her on the select squad.

Hatlevig had 39 kills and 27 digs, Steele finished with 12 kills and Michael had 56 assists.

Julia Schlarbaum and Bailey Simpson made the all-tournament team for the Clippers, who were also chasing their first state volleyball title. Schlarbaum had 19 kills, Simpson 12 and Kendall Ronnfeldt 19 digs.

3A: State Title No. 20 For Western Christian

After being denied a spot in the finals last year, Western Christian made sure to finish the job in Class 3A this time around.

The Wolfpack tied Dubuque Wahlert Catholic with 20 all-time state championships, beating Cherokee in the finals on Thursday.

Morgan Kooiman had 17 kills, Maddyn De Jager 14 and Hadley Dekkers 38 assists. Breslyn Kooiman recorded 13 digs for Western Christian. Kooiman was named captain of the all-tournament team.

Deidra Doeden had 12 kills and both Addy Wolfswinkel and Ellana Mortenson eight to lead the Braves. Doeden and Wolfswinkel were each selected to the all-tournament team.

Western Christian had a record-setting season, as head coach Tammi Veerbeek became the state’s career wins leader. She has led the Wolfpack to all 20 state titles over the past 26 seasons, reaching the final four year season.

Coming Up

The Class 2A and Class 1A state championship matches will conclude the week.