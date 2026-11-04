Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament: Semifinals Hit The Court At Xtream Arena

No Cinderella story emerged in the Class 5A portion of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday.

Waukee Northwest, the reigning queens, swept Iowa City West and No. 2 seed Dallas Center-Grimes got by Ankeny in five to advance to the finals. The Wolves and Mustangs will collide for the title Thursday at the Xtream Arena.

Earlier this year, Waukee Northwest topped Dallas Center-Grimes in three, 2-1. That was the last set the Wolves lost.

For Waukee Northwest, it was business as usual. Drake commit Leah Janulewicz had 14 kills, Iowa State commit Piper Ladwig 12 and fellow future Cyclone Logan Vogt nine. Ladwig, an Iowa State commit, added four blocks while Vogt had 12 digs and three aces. They are seeking a third state title in the past four years.

Iowa City West did everything it could to try and stay with Waukee Northwest. Sofia Austen had 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces, as Lila Eastvold finished with 25 assists and 10 digs. Austen will play with Ladwig and Vogt at Iowa State next year.

Competing in Class 5A for the first time after moving up from Class 4A, Dallas Center-Grimes fended off Ankeny, a perennial contender, point after point. The Mustangs recovered after winning the first two sets to take the fifth, 15-11.

Madison Messerly finished with 15 kills and 10 digs, Avery Edgington had 14 kills and Maggie Leifker 13. Ava Smid finished with 13 kills, 17 digs and three aces, as Gwen Farley had 49 assists and 18 digs.

For Ankeny, Hailey Wiedering finished with 20 kills, 15 digs and four aces. Elle Isaacson had 13 kills and Kellen Roush 49 assists, 17 digs and four aces. The Hawks won five state titles all-time, advancing to the elite eight 25 times.

Clear Creek Amana’s Julia Schlarbaum (8) and Payson Ellard (15) celebrate with Payton Curtin (10) Oct. 15, 2026 during the WaMaC Conference volleyball championship at Solon High School in Solon, Iowa. Clear Creek Amana won the match. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clear Creek Amana Denies Davenport Assumption In Class 4A

Last year, Davenport Assumption picked up the Class 3A state title. This year, the Knights were looking to rule in Class 4A.

Clear Creek Amana made sure that would not happen, knocking them out of the field in the semifinals in three sets.

The Clippers will meet top-seed Norwalk on Thursday for the title. The Warriors eliminated Western Dubuque in three.

Clear Creek Amana, a school with plenty of success on the softball diamond over the years, will play for its first state volleyball title. Julia Schlarbaum had 24 kills and Bailey Simpson added nine. Payton Curtin finished with 35 assists and 13 digs.

Davenport Assumption was led by Bella Cotton’s 10 kills and 10 digs. Natalie Depoorter contributed 25 assists.

Norwalk never trailed in three sets vs. Western Dubuque, winning all three by matching scores of 25-15. Elle Hatlevig had 15 kills and 10 digs, as Delaynee Steele added 12 kills.

Kyla Ramler paced Western Dubuque with seven kills and Ella Burds had six.

The Warriors are also chasing their first state volleyball title.

Western Christian's Morgan Kooiman (11) hits the ball past Roland-Story defenders Nov. 3, 2026 during a Class 3A Iowa state volleyball quarterfinal at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3A: Western Christian, Cherokee Advance

Making another appearance in the state championship round is nothing new to Western Christian.

The Wolfpack exacted a measure of revenge on Humboldt, knocking the Wildcats out in four sets. They will face Cherokee on Thursday in pursuit of a 20th state title all-time.

Western Christian, the top seed, has now advanced to each of the last 26 state semifinals. Last year, though, they were denied a spot in the finals at the hands of the Wildcats.

Morgan Kooiman had 24 kills, Josie Hall 20 and Hadley Dekkers 58 assists to lead the Wolfpack, who would tie Dubuque Wahlert Catholic for the most state titles all-time with a win. They already have the state’s career coaching wins leader in Tammi Veerbeek, who has now won 1,231 games and 19 state titles.

For Humboldt, Adelynn Goodell had 17 kills, Northern Iowa commit Addie Waldorf 39 assists and five kills, and Brayleigh Ansgstrom nine kills.

Cherokee, who opened the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, upset No. 2 MOC-Floyd Valley in three. The Braves are the No. 6 seed in the eight-team bracket.

Ellana Mortenson had 11 kills, Addy Wolfswinkel seven kills with 19 assists, three aces, and three blocks, and Emma Ohlendorf seven kills.

MOC-Floyd Valley was led by Deviryn McCarty, as she had 13 kills. Lily Vander Pol added nine and Brielle Hoegh eight.

Coming Up

The semifinals in Class 2A and Class 1A will complete the day. Hinton takes on Riverside and Grundy Center meets Dyersville Beckman Catholic in 2A.

The 1A final four features Ankeny Christian vs. Holy Trinity Catholic and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs. Janesville.