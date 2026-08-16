Why This Johnston Football Team Feels Different From Last Year

This past winter, Johnston High School made a stunning run to the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament championship game.

In fact, the Dragons had top-seed and unbeaten Cedar Falls on the ropes for much of that incredible final.

From there, Johnston made a triumphant return to the state baseball tournament over the summer, providing even more momentum as we head into the fall and the start of the Iowa high school football campaign.

And if there was one thing the Dragons didn’t really need more of, it was momentum.

Johnston Dragons Have Won 16 Games The Last Two Football Seasons

Johnston has put together back-to-back 8-3 seasons on the gridiron, including a win over eventual Class 5A state runner-up Iowa City Liberty in Week 4 by a score of 27-24.

The Dragons also picked up wins over Waukee, perennial state champion Southeast Polk and Ankeny Centennial in the playoffs before a tough 28-21 loss to West Des Moines Valley ended the season.

So, what makes this version of the Johnston football team different than those other ones?

Experience.

All of those previously mentioned highlights will play a factor this fall for the Dragons, who return several future Division I college football recruits.

Johnston's Emri Jones (2) runs the football up the middle on Nov. 7, 2025, at Johnston High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevin Helming, Emri Jones Lead The Way For The Loaded Dragons

Quarterback Trevin Helming leads the way, as the senior completed 61 percent of his passes last year for 1,895 yards and 20 touchdowns. Helming had just three interceptions among his 213 pass attempts.

Star running back Emri Jones, one of the key pieces on that state runner-up basketball squad, ran for over 800 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, adding another 151 yards and a TD in the pass game. He is joined by Bryce Beachem, Jaden Houser, Kanaan Reinders and leading receiver Henry Clevenger.

Johnston’s defense will feature Beachem, Owen Hupfer, Jerret Baade, Weston Danner and Jacob Collins, as the unit recorded 63 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback sacks, forced 19 turnovers and scored three defensive touchdowns a year ago.

If that was not enough, special teams will be a box that the Dragons check each week with Ricky Solis Downing. The senior made 40 of 42 extra-point attempts and connected on nine field goals, recording 22 touchbacks while averaging over 32 yards per punt attempt.

Johnston's Bryce Beachem (0) runs with the football after a catch on Nov. 7, 2025, at Johnston High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defending 5A State Champion, Runner-Up On Schedule For Johnston In 2026

The 2026 schedule is not going to be an easy one for Johnston, but they showed last year they could navigate it to seven wins. After opening with Waukee, the Dragons welcome in defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic, followed by a home date with Ames.

Iowa City Liberty, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Ankeny, Sioux City East, Southeast Polk and Des Moines Roosevelt conclude things for Johnston on the schedule.

High School On SI Iowa has Johnston ranked sixth in the first preseason release of the state Top 25 rankings. They will play four teams ranked among the Top 25, including three - Dowling Catholic, Sioux City East and Iowa City Liberty - who join them in the Top 10.