Jonathan Ward Storms To Iowa High School Boys State Golf Championship

Jonathan Ward made sure his final round of Iowa high school golf would be a memorable one.

Ward, who tied for runner-up honors a year ago at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Class 4A State Golf Championship, fired a tournament-low 8-under in the second round to claim the state title.

Ward, a junior from Waukee High School, was in the mix after carding a 3-over on Monday at Davenport Country Club in Pleasant Valley. On Tuesday, he blistered the course with eight birdies and 10 pars, including four straight birdies on the front nine.

🏌️‍♂️🏆 Waukee’s Jonathan Ward finishes 5 strokes under par with a 137, tying for the second-best 4A state tournament score in history to claim the individual title! #iahsgolf

⛳️ https://t.co/hPU4VKMDVQ pic.twitter.com/hW4izTYIPR — IHSAA (@IHSAA) October 13, 2026

Ward carded a 5-under 31, capping off those nine holes with a birdie on the ninth. He followed that up with three birdies on the back, including on the 18th to win by five strokes.

Henry Baker of Johnston carded a 1-under to finish in a tie for second with first round leader Cal Martineau of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic. Kohen Essing of Waukee Northwest, Zander Panek from Pleasant Valley and Andrew Vollbeer of North Scott all tied for fourth.

Essing and Panek made big moves up the leaderboard. Essing, a senior, shot a 4-under on Tuesday and Panek, a senior playing on his home course, carded a 3-under.

Dallas Center-Grimes Claims Team Honors Over Pleasant Valley

Behind Top-10 finishers Avery Van Zelderen and Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes walked away with team honors. The Mustangs shot a 6-over, matching that of Pleasant Valley, to win by 12 strokes over the Spartans.

Scenes from the 2026 State Fall Golf Championships presented by @IowaFarmBureau ⛳️📹



Thank you to @davenportcc1924 for hosting this year’s championships and to @iowapga, @VisitQuadCities, @Travel_Iowa, Pleasant Valley High School and everyone else who helped make it another… pic.twitter.com/fHai4KEiKm — IHSAA (@IHSAA) October 13, 2026

North Scott was third, Waukee fourth and Cedar Rapids Prairie fifth.

In addition to the rounds of 2-over by Van Zelderen and Perrin to tie for seventh, Jackson Zeller was 15th overall for Dallas Center-Grimes, Gavin Drake tied for 23rd, Drake Jordan tied for 27th and Dylan Jarchow tied for 44th.

Iowa High School 4A Boys State Golf Championship Leaderboard

Individuals

Jonathan Ward, Waukee, 137

Henry Baker, Johnston, 142

Cal Martineau, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 142

Kohen Essing, Waukee Northwest, 143

Zander Panek, Pleasant Valley, 143

Avery Van Zelderen, Dallas Center-Grimes, 143

Andrew Vollbeer, North Scott, 143

Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes, 144

Carter Mulcahy, Southeast Polk, 145

Jeter Lewis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 146

Team Standings

Dallas Center-Grimes, 584

Pleasant Valley, 596

North Scott, 597

Waukee, 598

Cedar Rapids Prairie, 602

Waukee Northwest, 607

Southeast Polk, 609

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 610

Johnston, 613

Norwalk, 614

Cedar Falls, 634

Council Bluffs Lincoln, 704