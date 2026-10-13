Jonathan Ward Storms To Iowa High School Boys State Golf Championship
Jonathan Ward made sure his final round of Iowa high school golf would be a memorable one.
Ward, who tied for runner-up honors a year ago at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Class 4A State Golf Championship, fired a tournament-low 8-under in the second round to claim the state title.
Ward, a junior from Waukee High School, was in the mix after carding a 3-over on Monday at Davenport Country Club in Pleasant Valley. On Tuesday, he blistered the course with eight birdies and 10 pars, including four straight birdies on the front nine.
Ward carded a 5-under 31, capping off those nine holes with a birdie on the ninth. He followed that up with three birdies on the back, including on the 18th to win by five strokes.
Henry Baker of Johnston carded a 1-under to finish in a tie for second with first round leader Cal Martineau of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic. Kohen Essing of Waukee Northwest, Zander Panek from Pleasant Valley and Andrew Vollbeer of North Scott all tied for fourth.
Essing and Panek made big moves up the leaderboard. Essing, a senior, shot a 4-under on Tuesday and Panek, a senior playing on his home course, carded a 3-under.
Dallas Center-Grimes Claims Team Honors Over Pleasant Valley
Behind Top-10 finishers Avery Van Zelderen and Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes walked away with team honors. The Mustangs shot a 6-over, matching that of Pleasant Valley, to win by 12 strokes over the Spartans.
North Scott was third, Waukee fourth and Cedar Rapids Prairie fifth.
In addition to the rounds of 2-over by Van Zelderen and Perrin to tie for seventh, Jackson Zeller was 15th overall for Dallas Center-Grimes, Gavin Drake tied for 23rd, Drake Jordan tied for 27th and Dylan Jarchow tied for 44th.
Iowa High School 4A Boys State Golf Championship Leaderboard
Individuals
Jonathan Ward, Waukee, 137
Henry Baker, Johnston, 142
Cal Martineau, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 142
Kohen Essing, Waukee Northwest, 143
Zander Panek, Pleasant Valley, 143
Avery Van Zelderen, Dallas Center-Grimes, 143
Andrew Vollbeer, North Scott, 143
Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes, 144
Carter Mulcahy, Southeast Polk, 145
Jeter Lewis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 146
Team Standings
Dallas Center-Grimes, 584
Pleasant Valley, 596
North Scott, 597
Waukee, 598
Cedar Rapids Prairie, 602
Waukee Northwest, 607
Southeast Polk, 609
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 610
Johnston, 613
Norwalk, 614
Cedar Falls, 634
Council Bluffs Lincoln, 704
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker