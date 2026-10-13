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Jonathan Ward Storms To Iowa High School Boys State Golf Championship

Dallas Center-Grimes retains overnight lead, wins team title at Iowa state golf championship.
Dana Becker|
Waukee’ Jonathan Ward get the ball from the hole after a putt to the 9th hole in the class 4A boys State golf tournament at Hyperion Field Club on Oct. 13, 2025 in Johnston, Iowa.
Waukee’ Jonathan Ward get the ball from the hole after a putt to the 9th hole in the class 4A boys State golf tournament at Hyperion Field Club on Oct. 13, 2025 in Johnston, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Ward made sure his final round of Iowa high school golf would be a memorable one.

Ward, who tied for runner-up honors a year ago at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Class 4A State Golf Championship, fired a tournament-low 8-under in the second round to claim the state title.

Ward, a junior from Waukee High School, was in the mix after carding a 3-over on Monday at Davenport Country Club in Pleasant Valley. On Tuesday, he blistered the course with eight birdies and 10 pars, including four straight birdies on the front nine.

Ward carded a 5-under 31, capping off those nine holes with a birdie on the ninth. He followed that up with three birdies on the back, including on the 18th to win by five strokes.

Henry Baker of Johnston carded a 1-under to finish in a tie for second with first round leader Cal Martineau of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic. Kohen Essing of Waukee Northwest, Zander Panek from Pleasant Valley and Andrew Vollbeer of North Scott all tied for fourth.

Essing and Panek made big moves up the leaderboard. Essing, a senior, shot a 4-under on Tuesday and Panek, a senior playing on his home course, carded a 3-under.

Dallas Center-Grimes Claims Team Honors Over Pleasant Valley

Behind Top-10 finishers Avery Van Zelderen and Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes walked away with team honors. The Mustangs shot a 6-over, matching that of Pleasant Valley, to win by 12 strokes over the Spartans.

North Scott was third, Waukee fourth and Cedar Rapids Prairie fifth.

In addition to the rounds of 2-over by Van Zelderen and Perrin to tie for seventh, Jackson Zeller was 15th overall for Dallas Center-Grimes, Gavin Drake tied for 23rd, Drake Jordan tied for 27th and Dylan Jarchow tied for 44th.

Iowa High School 4A Boys State Golf Championship Leaderboard

Individuals

Jonathan Ward, Waukee, 137

Henry Baker, Johnston, 142

Cal Martineau, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 142

Kohen Essing, Waukee Northwest, 143

Zander Panek, Pleasant Valley, 143

Avery Van Zelderen, Dallas Center-Grimes, 143

Andrew Vollbeer, North Scott, 143

Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes, 144

Carter Mulcahy, Southeast Polk, 145

Jeter Lewis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 146

Team Standings

Dallas Center-Grimes, 584

Pleasant Valley, 596

North Scott, 597

Waukee, 598

Cedar Rapids Prairie, 602

Waukee Northwest, 607

Southeast Polk, 609

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 610

Johnston, 613

Norwalk, 614

Cedar Falls, 634

Council Bluffs Lincoln, 704

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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