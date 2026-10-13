Iowa High School Boys State Golf Opening Round In The Books

The opening round of the Class 4A Iowa high school boys state golf championships is in the books. Dallas Center-Grimes holds the overnight lead in the team race, as Cal Martineau from Dubuque Wahlert Catholic sits atop the individual leaderboard.

Play continues on Tuesday from Davenport Country Club in Pleasant Valley.

Dallas Center-Grimes Holds Overnight Lead At Iowa High School State Golf Championships

As a team, Dallas Center-Grimes shot a 294, giving them a four-stroke lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie. Behind Martineau’s low round, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic is third at 300 followed by North Scott at 301 and Waukee Northwest at 303.

Dallas Center-Grimes finished 7-under on the par-5 holes, ranking first in made birdies.

Rounding out the team Top-10 was Pleasant Valley in sixth, Waukee in seventh, Johnston in eighth, Norwalk in ninth and Southeast Polk in 10th.

Live results can be found on the Iowa PGA website.

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Golfer Lone Player In Red For First Round Of State Championships

Martineau was the only player in the red, firing a 1-under 70 for the day. Henry Sobaskai of Cedar Rapids Prairie and Avery Van Zeldern from Dallas Center-Grimes are one stroke back, with Sam Federly of Waukee, Henry Baker from Johnston, Andrew Vollbeer of North Scott and Van Zelderen’s teammate, Chase Perrin, all tied for fourth at 1-over.

A senior, Martineau had four birdies on the front-nine at the course, including back-to-back on holes No. 1 and No. 2, and again on No. 6 and No. 7. He had 11 pars and overcame three bogeys.

Sobaski carded four birdies for his round with 10 pars and four bogeys, with Van Zelderen doing the same.

Jonathan Ward of Waukee and Jaxon Adkisson from North Scott finished tied for second last year at state golf. They are both currently tied for ninth after firing rounds of 3-over.

Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A all play spring golf for boys. They hold their state tournaments during that time, in addition to all four classifications of Iowa high school girls golf.

Iowa High School Boys State Golf Championships

Individual Leaderboard

Cal Martineau, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 70

Henry Sobaski, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 71

Avery Van Zelderen, Dallas Center-Grimes, 71

Sam Federly, Waukee, 72

Henry Baker, Johnston, 72

Andrew Vollbeer, North Scott, 72

Chase Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes, 72

Carter Mulcahy, Southeast Polk, 73

Connor Columbus, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 74

Jeter Lewis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 74

Jonathan Ward, Waukee, 74

Jaxon Adkisson, North Scott, 74

Colton McCollaugh, Dubuque Senior, 74

Jackson Zeller, Dallas Center-Grimes, 74

Jay McCausland, Waterloo West, 74

Dylan Everitt, Pleasant Valley, 74

Grant Sorrel, Waukee Northwest, 74

Team Leaderboard

Dallas Center-Grimes, 294

Cedar Rapids Prairie, 298

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 300

North Scott, 301

Waukee Northwest, 303

Pleasant Valley, 306

Waukee, 307

Johnston, 308

Norwalk, 309

Southeast Polk, 311

Cedar Falls, 316

Council Bluffs Lincoln, 368