Latest Iowa High School Football RPI, Class Rankings Released
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the latest RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) and class rankings for football.
Unbeaten Southeast Polk, the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25, remains in that same position in the official RPI. That means if the playoffs started today, the Rams would be the top overall seed in Class 5A.
Southeast Polk will take on second-ranked Johnston this coming week in a key matchup.
Ankeny, Dowling Catholic, Sioux City East, Indianola, Dallas Center-Grimes, Waukee, Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids Prairie round out the Top-10.
Class 4A Remains Ruled By Cedar Rapids Xavier
The defending Class 4A state champion Saints are still No. 1 in their class, sitting ahead of fellow unbeatens Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carlisle. Western Dubuque and Spencer complete the Top-5 for the week.
Solon leads a pack of four unbeaten teams in Class 3A, with Des Moines Christian, Mount Pleasant and Clear Lake following. The Spartans and Mount Pleasant will tangle this coming Friday night.
No Change At Top Of Other Iowa High School Football Classes
The No. 1 teams in the remaining classifications all stayed the same this week. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock leads the way in Class 2A, Iowa City Regina in Class 1A, Woodbury Central in Class A and Audubon in eight-player.
Both the RPI and rankings will be deciding factors for the upcoming postseason brackets. Those will be released for Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player after games conclude this coming week. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A have one regular season game remaining to be played.
Here are the latest RPI and class rankings for Iowa high school football heading into Week 8 of the season.
Iowa High School Football RPI Rankings
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Johnston
- Ankeny
- Dowling Catholic
- Sioux City East
- Indianola
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Waukee
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Waukee Northwest
- Urbandale
- Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Norwalk
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Western Dubuque
- Spencer
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Glenwood
- Decorah
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Ballard
- Fort Dodge
- ADM
- Pella
- Newton
Class 3A
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Pleasant
- Clear Lake
- West Delaware
- Mount Vernon
- Carroll
- Sioux Center
- Atlantic
- Davenport Assumption
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Fairfield
- Williamsburg
- Algona
- Iowa Falls-Alden
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 2A
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Alburnett
- Van Meter
- Spirit Lake
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Mid-Prairie
- Wilton
- Waukon
- Centerville
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina
- West Lyon
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Underwood
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Northeast
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- South Central Calhoun
- Grundy Center
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- West Sioux
- Saint Ansgar
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Madrd
- East Buchanan
- North Linn
- Wapsie Valley
- West Fork
- Riverside
Eight-Player
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Woodbine
- Bedford
- Bishop Garrigan
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- North Union
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Don Bosco
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker