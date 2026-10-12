Latest Iowa High School Football RPI, Class Rankings Released

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the latest RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) and class rankings for football.

Unbeaten Southeast Polk, the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25, remains in that same position in the official RPI. That means if the playoffs started today, the Rams would be the top overall seed in Class 5A.

Southeast Polk will take on second-ranked Johnston this coming week in a key matchup.

Ankeny, Dowling Catholic, Sioux City East, Indianola, Dallas Center-Grimes, Waukee, Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids Prairie round out the Top-10.

Class 4A Remains Ruled By Cedar Rapids Xavier

The defending Class 4A state champion Saints are still No. 1 in their class, sitting ahead of fellow unbeatens Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carlisle. Western Dubuque and Spencer complete the Top-5 for the week.

Solon leads a pack of four unbeaten teams in Class 3A, with Des Moines Christian, Mount Pleasant and Clear Lake following. The Spartans and Mount Pleasant will tangle this coming Friday night.

No Change At Top Of Other Iowa High School Football Classes

The No. 1 teams in the remaining classifications all stayed the same this week. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock leads the way in Class 2A, Iowa City Regina in Class 1A, Woodbury Central in Class A and Audubon in eight-player.

Both the RPI and rankings will be deciding factors for the upcoming postseason brackets. Those will be released for Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player after games conclude this coming week. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A have one regular season game remaining to be played.

Here are the latest RPI and class rankings for Iowa high school football heading into Week 8 of the season.

Iowa High School Football RPI Rankings

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Johnston Ankeny Dowling Catholic Sioux City East Indianola Dallas Center-Grimes Waukee Bettendorf Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Prairie Waukee Northwest Urbandale Valley Iowa City Liberty Norwalk

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Spencer Lewis Central North Polk Waverly-Shell Rock Glenwood Decorah Clear Creek-Amana Ballard Fort Dodge ADM Pella Newton

Class 3A

Solon Des Moines Christian Mount Pleasant Clear Lake West Delaware Mount Vernon Carroll Sioux Center Atlantic Davenport Assumption Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Fairfield Williamsburg Algona Iowa Falls-Alden Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Alburnett Van Meter Spirit Lake Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Mid-Prairie Wilton Waukon Centerville

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Lyon Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Underwood Clarion-Goldfield/Dows Northeast Dyersville Beckman Catholic South Central Calhoun Grundy Center

Class A

Woodbury Central West Sioux Saint Ansgar Council Bluffs St. Albert Madrd East Buchanan North Linn Wapsie Valley West Fork Riverside

Eight-Player

Audubon Iowa Valley Woodbine Bedford Bishop Garrigan Gladbrook-Reinbeck Edgewood-Colesburg North Union Kingsley-Pierson Don Bosco