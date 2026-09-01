Newcomers, Change Abound In Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Many of the eyes of Iowa high school football will be locked on a matchup between No. 1 Dowling Catholic and second-ranked Johnston.

The Class 5A showdown is just one of several key games featuring ranked teams in the latest Radio Iowa high school football polls. Both the Maroons and Dragons are in the Top-5 of the High School On SI Iowa State Football Rankings Top-25.

Newcomers to the Radio Iowa Top-10 in each class this week include Ankeny (Class 5A), Carlisle (Class 4A), West Delaware (Class 3A), Okoboji (Class 2A), Dike-New Hartford (Class 2A), Underwood (Class 1A), Aplington-Parkersburg (Class 1A), Emmetsburg (Class 1A), MVAOCOU (Class 1A), Council Bluffs St. Albert (Class A) and Clarksville (eight-player).

No Change Among Top Teams In Radio Iowa Polls

Along with Dowling Catholic in Class 5A, the other No. 1 teams all remained the same this week.

Cedar Rapids Xavier maintains the top spot in Class 4A, as does Clear Lake in Class 3A. Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A), West Lyon (Class 1A), West Sioux (Class A) and Audubon (eight-player) are the other No. 1 teams.

Alburnett made a big move, jumping from fifth to second in Class 2A. Williamsburg went from seventh to fourth in Class 3A while Lewis Central moved from seventh to third in Class 4A.

The Titans will play Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday night.

Class 4A Contenders Square Off Against One Another

We could be getting an early look at the potential Class 4A state semifinals, as the Top-4 teams will square off with one another.

Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, the defending state champions, will head to No. 4 Western Dubuque while second-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton is at No. 3 Lewis Central.

Here are the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings.

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic Johnston Iowa City Liberty Southeast Polk Cedar Rapids Prairie Ankeny Sioux City East Waukee Northwest Dallas Center-Grimes West Des Moines Valley

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Lewis Central Western Dubuque Pella North Polk Adel-ADM North Scott Glenwood Carlisle

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Sioux Center Williamsburg Mount Vernon Carroll Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Des Moines Christian Sioux City Bishop Heelan West Delaware

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic Alburnett Roland-Story Mid-Prairie Van Meter Clarinda Okoboji Centerville OABCIG Dike-New Hartford

Class 1A

West Lyon Iowa City Regina Catholic Pleasantville South Hardin Sigourney Keota Treynor Underwood Aplington-Parkersburg Emmetsburg MVAOCOU

Class A

West Sioux Woodbury Central Wapsie Valley North Linn West Hancock Saint Ansgar Maquoketa Valley Madrid West Fork Council Bluffs St. Albert

Eight-Player

Audubon Iowa Valley Bishop Garrigan Woodbine Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck North Union Bedford Riceville Clarksville