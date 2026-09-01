Newcomers, Change Abound In Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Many of the eyes of Iowa high school football will be locked on a matchup between No. 1 Dowling Catholic and second-ranked Johnston.
The Class 5A showdown is just one of several key games featuring ranked teams in the latest Radio Iowa high school football polls. Both the Maroons and Dragons are in the Top-5 of the High School On SI Iowa State Football Rankings Top-25.
Newcomers to the Radio Iowa Top-10 in each class this week include Ankeny (Class 5A), Carlisle (Class 4A), West Delaware (Class 3A), Okoboji (Class 2A), Dike-New Hartford (Class 2A), Underwood (Class 1A), Aplington-Parkersburg (Class 1A), Emmetsburg (Class 1A), MVAOCOU (Class 1A), Council Bluffs St. Albert (Class A) and Clarksville (eight-player).
No Change Among Top Teams In Radio Iowa Polls
Along with Dowling Catholic in Class 5A, the other No. 1 teams all remained the same this week.
Cedar Rapids Xavier maintains the top spot in Class 4A, as does Clear Lake in Class 3A. Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A), West Lyon (Class 1A), West Sioux (Class A) and Audubon (eight-player) are the other No. 1 teams.
Alburnett made a big move, jumping from fifth to second in Class 2A. Williamsburg went from seventh to fourth in Class 3A while Lewis Central moved from seventh to third in Class 4A.
The Titans will play Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday night.
Class 4A Contenders Square Off Against One Another
We could be getting an early look at the potential Class 4A state semifinals, as the Top-4 teams will square off with one another.
Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, the defending state champions, will head to No. 4 Western Dubuque while second-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton is at No. 3 Lewis Central.
Here are the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings.
Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Iowa City Liberty
- Southeast Polk
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Waukee Northwest
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- West Des Moines Valley
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Lewis Central
- Western Dubuque
- Pella
- North Polk
- Adel-ADM
- North Scott
- Glenwood
- Carlisle
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Sioux Center
- Williamsburg
- Mount Vernon
- Carroll
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Des Moines Christian
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- West Delaware
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Alburnett
- Roland-Story
- Mid-Prairie
- Van Meter
- Clarinda
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- OABCIG
- Dike-New Hartford
Class 1A
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Pleasantville
- South Hardin
- Sigourney Keota
- Treynor
- Underwood
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Emmetsburg
- MVAOCOU
Class A
- West Sioux
- Woodbury Central
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- Maquoketa Valley
- Madrid
- West Fork
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
Eight-Player
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- North Union
- Bedford
- Riceville
- Clarksville
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker