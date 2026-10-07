Norwalk Takes Over In Latest Iowa High School Girls Volleyball Rankings

Once again, a new team has emerged atop the Class 4A Iowa high school girls volleyball state rankings.

Norwalk replaced Davenport Assumption as No. 1 this week in a release by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Warriors moved up one spot, switching positions with the Knights.

Western Dubuque, Clear Creek-Amana, Sioux Center, Ballard, North Polk, Marion, Waverly-Shell Rock and Glenwood complete the Top 10. Waverly-Shell Rock jumped from 13th to ninth.

Waukee Northwest, Others Retain Top Spots

The other No. 1 teams in their respective classes all remained the same. Waukee Northwest continues to lead Class 5A, with Western Christian (Class 3A), Hinton (Class 2A) and Ankeny Christian (Class 1A) all doing the same.

Newcomers to the rankings this week include Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Class 5A), New Hampton (Class 3A), Tri-Center (Class 2A) and Saint Ansgar (Class 1A).

Ballard bumped up two spots in Class 4A, as Humboldt went from sixth to fourth and Cherokee from ninth to seventh in Class 3A. The first 13 teams in Class 1A all remained in the same position.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest, 27-2, 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, 29-2, 2 Ankeny, 25-6, 3 Dowling Catholic, 21-5, 4 Iowa City West, 18-5, 6 Ankeny Centennial, 19-7, 5 Pleasant Valley, 16-7, 7 Cedar Falls, 19-9, 8 Iowa City Liberty, 19-9, 9 Johnston, 16-12, 10 Bettendorf, 17-7, 13 West Des Moines Valley, 11-13, 11 Indianola, 16-10, 12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 13-13, NR Iowa City High, 20-9, 15

Dropped out: Waukee (14).

Class 4A

Norwalk, 24-5, 2 Davenport Assumption, 18-6, 1 Western Dubuque, 25-3, 3 Clear Creek-Amana, 23-6, 5 Sioux Center, 14-6, 4 Ballard, 18-8, 8 North Polk, 22-13, 6 Marion, 17-12, 7 Waverly-Shell Rock, 18-13, 13 Glenwood, 23-7, 10 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 18-7, 12 Grinnell, 16-12, 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 10-8, 9 Winterset, 18-9, 14 Bondurant-Farrar, 19-12, 15

Dropped out: None.

Class 3A

Western Christian, 24-5, 1 MOC-Floyd Valley, 21-4, 2 Dike-New Hartford, 22-8, 3 Humboldt, 28-3, 6 Solon, 28-6, 4 Center Point-Urbana, 19-8, 5 Cherokee, 17-5, 9 Mount Vernon, 22-8, 8 Wilton, 27-4, 7 Roland-Story, 24-6, 10 Kuemper Catholic, 20-4, 11 Unity Christian, 12-8, 12 West Delaware, 19-8, 15 Knoxville, 22-6, 13 New Hampton, 16-9, NR

Dropped out: Van Meter (14).

Class 2A

Hinton, 17-1, 1 Grundy Center, 28-4, 2 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 31-3, 4 Riverside, 22-0, 5 Union, 29-4, 3 Aplington-Parkersburg, 20-7, 6 Woodward-Granger, 26-8, 7 Denver, 21-13, 8 Iowa City Regina Catholic, 20-11, 10 Hudson, 25-6, 11 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 14-13, 12 Red Oak, 19-6, 9 Lake Mills, 23-4, 13 South Winneshiek, 23-5, 15 Tri-Center, 16-11, NR

Dropped out: Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (14).

Class 1A

Ankeny Christian, 28-1, 1 Boyden-Hull, 17-6, 2 Wapsie Valley, 20-8, 3 Janesville, 22-10, 4 Holy Trinity Catholic, 21-3, 5 North Tama, 20-13, 6 Dunkerton, 14-10, 7 Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, 18-6, 8 Cedar Ridge Christian, 13-10, 9 East Mills, 22-7, 10 Starmont, 16-6, 11 BLCUW, 21-11, 12 West Monona, 16-7, 13 Saint Ansgar, 16-15, NR North Cedar, 25-5, 15

Dropped out: Mason City Newman Catholic (14).