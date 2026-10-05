Vote: Who Should Be the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

This week’s Iowa High School Athlete of the Week poll features a four-interception performance on the football field, a cross country runner winning on his home course and some incredible volleyball numbers.

High School On SI narrowed that down to these 14 nominees for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Noam Groenewg Sioux Center Football.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Stella Riediger, Hinton, Girls Cross Country

Riediger scored a victory at the Alta-Aurelia Invitational in a close race, as the sophomore went 20:37.

Bryce Beachem, Johnston Football

Beachem picked off not one, not two, not three but four passes in a big win for the Dragons over previously-unbeaten Ankeny, 27-0.

Carson Meskimen, Clear Creek-Amana Boys Cross Country

Meskimen picked up the win at his home invitational, crossing home almost 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up with a winning time of 15:34.

Madison Hoffert, Mount Vernon Volleyball

Hoffert not only had 54 assists, but she recorded 13 kills in a thrilling five-set victory over Independence.

Audrina Jones, Sioux Center Girls Cross Country

Jones, a senior, battled through tough conditions to prevail at the Algona Invitational, posting a time of 19:23 to win by almost 20 full seconds.

Kayvin Morris, North Tama Football

Morris was 26-for-41 for 317 yards and three touchdowns, leading North Tama past GMG in a thriller, 52-42.

Noble Fields, Wilton Boys Cross Country

Fields, a freshman, went 17:36 to win the Bill Bails Invitational by over 18 seconds.

Kendall Klinge, Marshalltown Volleyball

Klinge, a sophomore, had nine solo blocks and nine block assists in a three-set victory by the Bobcats over Des Moines Hoover. Her 18 total blocks currently lead the state for most in a single match.

Zach Kauffman, CAM Football

Kauffman, a junior, completed 13 of 20 for 308 yards and seven touchdowns in a dominating 54-14 triumph vs. Northwood-Kensett.

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Volleyball

Snoozy recorded 16 kills, 21 digs, three blocks and was 13-for-14 serving in a ranked five-set win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Izzie McDonald, Iowa City West Volleyball

McDonald, a junior, finished with 32 assists, 14 digs and three service aces as the Trojans topped rival Iowa City High in three sets.

Quentin Dalton, Bedford Football

Dalton rushed for 331 yards and scored four touchdowns, adding a fifth touchdown in the air, as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten, 70-20.

Tristan Cornell, East Buchanan Football

Cornell ran for 272 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries, averaging over 12 yards per rush in a 46-7 victory.

Hayden Schulte, Carlisle Football

Schulte hauled in nine passes, covering 224 yards and finding the end zone three times, as Carlisle defeated Gilbert, 42-23.