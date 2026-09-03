Two Massive Games On Deck For Class 4A Of Iowa High School Football

When it comes to Iowa high school football, there may be no deeper division than Class 4A.

Cedar Rapids Xavier is the reigning state champion in Class 4A, but there are several teams that would like nothing more than to knock them off.

The Saints will be on the road in Week 2, as they take on Western Dubuque in one of those key early-season showdowns. Another sees Sergeant Bluff-Luton head to Council Bluffs to play Lewis Central.

More: Seven Can’t-Miss Week 2 Iowa High School Football Games

Cash Parks, Cedar Rapids Xavier Look To Keep Win Streak Alive

Will Buchman Stadium be the site for the end of the Cedar Rapids Xavier run of victories? The Bobcats would like nothing more than that.

Western Dubuque scored a one-sided 48-21 decision over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in Week 1, as Iowa State University commit Drew Bergfeld rushed 14 times for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Brady Rissman threw for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as Willie Williams, Jr. caught six passes for 91 yards and a score from Rissman.

But will they be enough?

The Saints rolled through North Scott, 33-7, and have won five of the last six vs. Western Dubuque, including a 21-13 victory last fall. Cash Parks threw a pair of touchdowns and ran in another, throwing for 158 yards.

Dawson Doyle stepped right in as the lead running back, rushing 16 times for 119 yards, as Ty Weiss was unstoppable, catching seven passes for 125 yards and two scores. Oh, and Weiss also kicked through a successful 50-yard field goal and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Connor Clark.

The defense for the Saints racked up four quarterback sacks and eight tackles for loss, recovering a fumble.

Warriors, Titans Set For Showdown

Last year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton made the transition from Class 3A to Class 4A without skipping a beat, starting with a 30-27 victory over Lewis Central.

To start 2026, the Warriors handled Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 21-10, as Justin Ehlers completed 7 of 10 for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Ahrendt had two receptions for 88 yards, as both went for scores.

And despite all that, the vaunted Sergeant Bluff-Luton rushing attack was strong again, led by Ryan Husen’s 74 yards on just nine carries. As a team, the Warriors averaged almost six yards per rush.

The stars for Lewis Central shined bright in a 48-41 victory over North Polk, as Braydan Doss rushed 25 times for 164 yards with three touchdowns while Braxton Parks had eight receptions for 84 and a score.

Eric Corrill completed 11 of 15 for 128 and two scores while Camden Dahlheim was 8-for-12 for 95 yards.