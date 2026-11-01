Stars Shine Bright For Cedar Rapids Prairie Football In Big Win

When it comes to Iowa high school football playoff success, the teams that tend to advance do so on the backs of their stars.

That was the case for Cedar Rapids Prairie this past Friday night.

The Hawks scored 11 points in the fourth to rally past Sioux City East, 31-28, advancing to the Class 5A quarterfinals. Cedar Rapids Prairie will now travel to Southeast Polk this Friday night for a spot in the state semifinals.

In the win over Sioux City East, Cael Kongshaug completed 13 of 19 for 176 yards and two touchdowns, as Dawson Kahl ran 40 times for 192 yards and made two trips to the end zone.

Tae Alexander caught both touchdowns from Kongshaug, a Valparaiso commit, while Drew Bennis had five receptions for 75 yards. Kahl is committed to Central Michigan and Bennis to Northern Iowa.

The offensive line recorded 12 pancake blocks, as senior Will Clausen finished with four. Clausen has committed to Minnesota.

North Union Claims High-Scoring Affair Over Kingsley-Pierson

Greyson Colegrove ran for six touchdowns and had over 300 yards of total offense, lifting North Union to a thrilling 68-50 victory over Kingsley-Pierson.

The Warriors, who now get Audubon on Thursday night in the eight-player quarterfinals, scored 27 in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth to secure the win.

Colegrove completed 8 of 14 for 154 and three TDs, rushing 21 times for 179 with six scores. Carson Crouch added 154 rushing yards and a touchdown. Taylin Jones, Cooper Hoye and Max Heinen each caught a touchdown from Colegrove.

For Kingsley-Pierson, Eli Schroeder completed 22 of 38 for 324 yards and five touchdowns, adding a sixth rushing score to his total. Wyatt Klaaschen had six receptions for 161 with two scores, as Sam Doeschot caught two TDs.

Waverly-Shell Rock One Win From The UNI-Dome

Waverly-Shell Rock head football coach Cal Twait made plenty of memories inside the UNI-Dome while playing for Northern Iowa. Now, he hopes to do the same in a different role.

Twait and the Go-Hawks advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals with a commanding 44-14 victory over Clear Creek Amana. They will take on Western Dubuque this Friday for a spot in the final four.

Easton Jorgenson took over for Waverly-Shell Rock, rushing 28 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns, catching a TD, as well. Jayden Stephens had four receptions for 55, as Tate Lalk threw for 165 yards with a TD and added a rushing score.

Jorgenson, a junior, also picked off a pass on defense with five tackles.

For the Clippers, Texton Bollers had 217 passing yards and a pair of TDs, as Tay Seals caught three passes for 105 and a touchdown.