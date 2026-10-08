Top Iowa High School Baseball Prospect Commits To SEC Program

One of the top Iowa high school baseball players in the state is headed to SEC country to continue his playing career.

Brooks Bond, a junior at Lewis Central High School, announced his commitment to the University of Arkansas on social media.

“I am excited and blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas,” Bond posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I want to thank my parents, brothers, teammates, coaches and everyone else who has helped me and supported me along the way.

“Lastly I want to thank the Arkansas coaching staff for this opportunity.”

Brooks Bond Coming Off Sophomore Season In Which He Hit Over .500 With Seven Home Runs

As a sophomore for the Titans, Bond hit .505 with seven home runs, 18 doubles and two triples. He drove in 36 runs and scored 65 times, recording 55 total hits.

Bonds walked 35 times and was hit by pitches six times. He struck out just seven times in 109 plate appearances, adding 28 steals. He had a .914 fielding percentage and also made an appearance on the mound.

High School On SI Iowa named Bond to the Class 4A all-state third team this past season.

During his freshman season at Lewis Central, Bond hit .343 with a home run, 10 doubles and a triple, driving in 21 while scoring 30 times. He had 24 total hits, drew 21 walks and stole 22 bases.

In the field, he had a .914 fielding percentage with another scoreless inning of work pitching.

Bond, Titans Won 32 Games Last Year, Claimed The Hawkeye 10 Conference Title

The Titans went 32-6 overall and 19-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference this past summer. They won the league title by three games over Harlan Community.

Bond will be joined by regulars Blake Fort, Owen Duffek, Caden Nepple, Connor Hathaway, Ethan Helm, Jayce Hollenbach and Brody Burroughs next summer for Lewis Central.

Iowa remains the only high school in the United States to play high school baseball during the summer. Lewis Central competes in the largest classification, Class 4A.

Lewis Central Star Joining An Arkansas Program Loaded With College World Series Experience, Success

The Razorbacks are led by head coach Dave Van Horn, who has spent the past two-plus decades guiding the program. Arkansas has qualified for the NCAA Tournament 32 times, reaching the College World Series a dozen times.

Most recently, they qualified for the 2025 College World Series. The Razorbacks were College World Series runners-up in both 1979 and 2018.