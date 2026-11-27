One of the state's top Iowa high school football prospects has flipped his college commitment.

Johnston High School senior Bryce Beachem announced on social media that he is committing to the University of Iowa. Beachem had been committed to the University of Northern Iowa.

“After multiple conversations and much thought, I am blessed to announce I’ll be flipping to the University of Iowa!” Beachem posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I want to say thank you to all the coaches and people who have supported me and my journey to get here.

“Go Hawks!”

After multiple conversations and much thought, I am blessed and excited to announce I’ll be flipping to the University Of Iowa! I want to say thank you to all the coaches and people who have supported me and my journey to get here. Go Hawks! 🐤#AGTG @Coach_Niemann… pic.twitter.com/ErP4sFRigQ — Bryce Beachem (2027 ATH) (@BeachemBryce) November 27, 2026

Bryce Beachem Committed To Northern Iowa Over The Summer

Beachem previously announced his college football commitment to the Panthers back on July 23. He received his offer from Northern Iowa 11 days prior to that after attending a camp.

Upper Iowa, Concordia St. Paul, St. Thomas, Sioux Falls and Grand View had all offered Beachem before he made the commitment decision to play at Northern Iowa.

Johnston Star Had Incredible Senior Season On Offense, Defense, Special Teams

This past fall, Beachem helped the Dragons reach the Class 5A Iowa high school football state championship game. Johnston finished with an 11-2 record, the best in school history.

Beachem had 59 receptions for 891 yards and six touchdowns, setting a new school record for receiving yards in a season. He added 26 total tackles with 20 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on defense.

In addition to all of that, Beachem was dangerous in the return game. He had two punt returns for touchdowns and averaged 37 yards per kickoff return.

Bryce Beachem Was Named All-State By High School On SI Iowa

High School On SI Iowa named Beachem first team all-state, as he was also named the Iowa Football Coaches Association Class 5A player of the year.

Beachem runs track for the Dragons, posting strong times in both the 100-meter and 200-meter events.