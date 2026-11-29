One of the top Iowa high school football players in the state has made his college decision official.

Maddox Kelley, who led Solon High School to the Class 3A Iowa high school football state championship this past fall, committed to the University of Iowa.

“After careful consideration and tons of thought I am blessed and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at (Iowa football) and the University of Iowa,” Kelley posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After careful consideration and tons of thought I am blessed and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at @HawkeyeFootball and the university of Iowa. @FootballSolon pic.twitter.com/1nplg568QY — Maddox Kelley (@MaddoxRKelley4) November 28, 2026

Maddox Kelley Picked Up Hawkeye Offer After Standout Senior Season

The offer from the Hawkeyes came in just five days prior to Kelley making his decision. He had been offered by the University of South Dakota earlier in November while also picking up his first NCAA Division I offer from Drake University back in April.

Kelley had an incredible senior season for the Spartans. He was an all-state wide receiver as a junior, transitioning to the quarterback position for his senior season. High School On SI Iowa named him to the Class 3A all-state first team.

On the year, Kelley completed 122 of 183 for 1,965 yards and 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He ran the ball 184 times for 1,561 yards, scoring 33 times while averaging 8.5 yards per carry.

Kelley recorded 36 tackles with 28 solo stops, two tackles for loss and a quarterback sack on defense, forcing two fumbles, recovering two fumbles and picking off four passes.

Solon Star Had Big Performances In State Semifinals, Championship

He was at his best in the biggest games. During a 45-44, triple-overtime win in the state semifinals over Algona, Kelley had 173 rushing yards and five touchdowns, throwing for 139 yards and a sixth TD.

From there, he had 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns, completing 9 of 15 for 114 and a score in a 27-7 win over Des Moines Christian in the state title game.

During his junior season, Kelley caught 50 passes for 702 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushing 64 times for 371 yards and 12 more scores. He tallied 41 tackles on defense with 34 solos, three tackles for loss, a quarterback sack, six interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The multi-position star is also a multi-sport standout for Solon.

Kelley adds to a late collection of in-state signees by the Hawkeyes. They also recently received a commitment from standout wide receiver Bryce Beachem of Johnston.