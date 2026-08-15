UIL Announces Dates, Schedule Changes For 2026 Texas High School Football Championship

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will again host the UIL Texas High School Football Championship games for the 2026 season.

The UIL announced championship dates and locations for fall sports, the most prominent in terms of attendance is the football finals. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have hosted the finals since the 2016 season.

For the upcoming year, there will be some changes on the order of the football finals.

Last year, from Class 1A to 6A, the games started with Division I and then the Division 2 finals were held next, sometimes carrying over to the next day. This year, the largest classes were broken up, with Division 1 — the largest — being held on Saturday for Classes 4, 5 and 6. Last year the final day of state was the Class 6A finals and the Class 5A Division II finals.

The Division 2 finals for Classes 4, 5 and 6 will be on Friday. Thursday will still be both Class 3 finals and a Class 2A game, like last year, although with a different order with the 2A games in the middle of the triple-header.

Here’s this list lineup:

2026 UIL State Championship Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11 a.m. — 1A 6-man Division 2

2 p.m. — 1A 6-man Division 1

7 p.m. — 2A Division 2

Thursday, Dec. 17

11 a.m. — 3A Division 2

3 p.m. — 2A Division 1

7 p.m. — 3A Division 1

Friday, Dec. 18

11 a.m. — 5A Division 2

3 p.m. — 4A Division 2

7 p.m. — 6A Division 2

Saturday, Dec. 19

11 a.m. — 5A Division 1

3 p.m. — 4A Division 1

7 p.m. — 6A Division 1

Last year the championship games were broadcast on Victory+, a streaming service. No announcement has been made on where the games will be broadcast. Victory+ broadcast the Dallas Stars games and had the Texas Rangers games as well, but that contract ended and the Rangers switched to Bzzr at the All-Star break last month.

Looking Back at 2025

There was a jump in attendance last year for the UIL football state championship games, held from Wednesday to Sunday, Dec. 17-20, at AT&T Stadium.

The total attendance for the 12 championships was 191,185, up 19.8% from 159,560. This marked the third year in a row that fewer than 200,000 fans attended the UIL finals.

There was a jump in attendance this year for the UIL football state championship games, held from Wednesday to Sunday, Dec. 17-20, 2025, at AT&T Stadium.

From 2016 to 2021, not counting the COVID-19 finals in 2020, each year had more than 200,000 fans.

In 2021, the championship games drew 211,337.

What Else?

The UIL also posted dates for other fall sports.

The team tennis state tournament will be held Oct. 21-22, but the location has not been selected.

Water polo’s state finals will be Oct. 23-24 at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

Cross Country will hold its finals Nov. 6-7 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock

Volleyball championship games will be held Nov. 19-21 at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland