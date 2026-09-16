Week 4 Iowa High School Football Stat Leaders In Several Major Categories
We rush into Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season with a sense of urgency, as teams continue working towards the postseason.
Listed below are the current statistical leaders in several categories. The players included are those on the Bound website and are accurate as of Tuesday, September 15 at 9 p.m. CT.
Players with stats not updated by that time have not been included.
Iowa High School Football Statistical Leaders
Passing Touchdowns
- Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 17
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 15
- Braden Weig, South Hardin, 12
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 12
- Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 11
- Trey Cota, Kee, 11
- Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 11
- Cody Milks, Winfield-Mt Union, 11
- Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie 10
- Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 10
Passing Yards
- Braden Weig, South Hardin, 1016
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 1003
- Nolan Case, Stanton, 958
- Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 925
- Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 871
- Mack Murdock, Centerville, 869
- Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 863
- Camden Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo, 845
- Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 804
- Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 787
Passing Completions
- Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 75
- Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 73
- Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 72
- Mack Murdock, Centerville, 66
- Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 63
- Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 63
- Camden Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo, 61
- Carson Lloyd, Ogden, 60
- Benton Enright, Independence, 60
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 60
Rushing Touchdowns
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 19
- Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 13
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 12
- Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, 12
- Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 11
- Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 10
- Eli Laban, Bellevue, 10
- Braydon Anderson, English Valleys, 10
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 10
- Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 10
Rushing Yards
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 755
- Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 712
- Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington-Notre Dame, 658
- Hayden Shelman, WACO, 638
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 634
- Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 627
- Carson Crouch, North Union, 585
- Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 584
- Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 583
- Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 578
Rushing Attempts
- Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 97
- Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 92
- Wyatt Konz, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, 90
- Nathan Bixel, West Hancock, 87
- Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 79
- Coy Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, 77
- Trent Morey, West Bend-Mallard, 76
- Nadir Ouahbi, Perry, 74
- Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 73
- Mason Houser, Riverside, 71
Receiving Touchdowns
- Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 9
- Landon Blum, Woodbine, 8
- Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 8
- AJ Clarke, Murray, 7
- Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 6
- Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 6
- Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 6
- Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 5
- Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 5
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 5
Receiving Yards
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 491
- Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 436
- Landon Blum, Woodbine, 424
- Abram Decena, Centerville, 420
- Colin Thompson, Forest City, 392
- Neil James, Iowa City West, 387
- Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 383
- Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 377
- Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 367
- Blayne Mergen, Independence, 365
Receptions
- Blayne Mergen, Independence, 31
- Abram Decena, Centerville, 28
- Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 26
- Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 25
- Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 24
- Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 23
- Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 22
- Jace Purdum, Creston, 22
- Kendon Kruid, Pella Christian, 22
- Brock Casey, Treynor, 21
Defensive Total Tackles
- Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 67.5
- Chris Hanson, Central City, 40
- Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 38
- John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 37.5
- Callaway Kajewski, GTRA, 36
- Lincoln Gotto, MVAOCOU, 35
- Kipton Liggett, Seymour, 34.5
- Lucas McColloch, West Central Valley, 34.5
- Sam Meyer, WACO, 34.5
- Reid James, Maquoketa, 34
Defensive Solo Tackles
- Ethan Klemesurd, GMG, 59
- Chris Hanson, Central City, 35
- Reid James, Maquoketa, 34
- Davin Wallace, Creston, 28
- Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 27
- Chase Johnson, Union Community, 27
- Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 26
- Joseph Powers, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 26
- Chase Cobb, Chariton, 26
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 26
Defensive Tackles For Loss
- Gavin Muller, Osage, 14
- Reed Slater, BGM, 13
- Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 13
- Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 13
- Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 12
- Jacob Nieland, St. Edmond, 12
- Henry Adam, Pekin, 11
- Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 11
- Jerry Brunow Brunow, Underwood, 11
- Kinnyck Purdy, Albia, 11
Quarterback Sacks
- Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10
- Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 7.5
- Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 7
- Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6
- Tate Jensen, GTRA, 5.5
- Landon Mertens, North Linn, 5.5
- Parker Richter, Bellevue, 4.5
- Winton Hogen, Central Springs, 4.5
- Elliott Green, Denison-Schleswig, 4.5
- Nate Brenneman, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 4
Interceptions
- Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 5
- Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 4
- William Skram, ACGC, 4
- Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 4
- Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 4
- Charles Chapman, Charles City, 3
- Davin Wallace, Creston, 3
- Alijah Brock, Pekin, 3
- Everett Bender, English Valleys, 3
- Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 3
Made Field Goals
- Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 5
- Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 5
- Elijah Roling, Monticello, 5
- Jacob Spangenberg, Harlan Community, 5
- Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 4
- Lucas Seifert, ADM, 3
- Noah Manning, Ankeny Centennial, 3
- Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 3
- Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 3
- Cody Lynch, Cascade, 3
Punting Average (minimum five attempts)
- Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 46.5
- Alex Loden, Crestwood, 46.2
- Karson Kalous, Iowa Falls-Alden, 44.7
- Ashten Petersen, Boone, 44.6
- Coyer Spear, Algona, 44.4
- Rafael Avalos, Clarke Community, 44.4
- Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, 44.0
- Brody Koski, Boyer Valley, 43.8
- Israel Torres, Webster City, 43.6
- Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.6
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker