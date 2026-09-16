Week 4 Iowa High School Football Stat Leaders In Several Major Categories

We rush into Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season with a sense of urgency, as teams continue working towards the postseason.

Listed below are the current statistical leaders in several categories. The players included are those on the Bound website and are accurate as of Tuesday, September 15 at 9 p.m. CT.

Players with stats not updated by that time have not been included.

Iowa High School Football Statistical Leaders

Passing Touchdowns

Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 17 Nolan Case, Stanton, 15 Braden Weig, South Hardin, 12 Tanner Ray, Creston, 12 Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 11 Trey Cota, Kee, 11 Cooper Baumgart, Clarinda, 11 Cody Milks, Winfield-Mt Union, 11 Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie 10 Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 10

Passing Yards

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 1016 Tanner Ray, Creston, 1003 Nolan Case, Stanton, 958 Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 925 Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 871 Mack Murdock, Centerville, 869 Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 863 Camden Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo, 845 Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 804 Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 787

Passing Completions

Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 75 Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 73 Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 72 Mack Murdock, Centerville, 66 Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 63 Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 63 Camden Cunningham, Colfax-Mingo, 61 Carson Lloyd, Ogden, 60 Benton Enright, Independence, 60 Tanner Ray, Creston, 60

Rushing Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 19 Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 13 Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 12 Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, 12 Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 11 Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 10 Eli Laban, Bellevue, 10 Braydon Anderson, English Valleys, 10 Gavin Muller, Osage, 10 Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 10

Rushing Yards

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 755 Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 712 Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington-Notre Dame, 658 Hayden Shelman, WACO, 638 Gavin Muller, Osage, 634 Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 627 Carson Crouch, North Union, 585 Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 584 Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, 583 Gaije Carter, Louisa-Muscatine, 578

Rushing Attempts

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 97 Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 92 Wyatt Konz, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, 90 Nathan Bixel, West Hancock, 87 Rogan Heidt, Maquoketa Valley, 79 Coy Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, 77 Trent Morey, West Bend-Mallard, 76 Nadir Ouahbi, Perry, 74 Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 73 Mason Houser, Riverside, 71

Receiving Touchdowns

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 9 Landon Blum, Woodbine, 8 Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 8 AJ Clarke, Murray, 7 Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 6 Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 6 Holden Hlavacek, Mount Vernon, 6 Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 5 Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 5 Jace Purdum, Creston, 5

Receiving Yards

Jace Purdum, Creston, 491 Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 436 Landon Blum, Woodbine, 424 Abram Decena, Centerville, 420 Colin Thompson, Forest City, 392 Neil James, Iowa City West, 387 Myles Longmeyer, Glenwood, 383 Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 377 Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 367 Blayne Mergen, Independence, 365

Receptions

Blayne Mergen, Independence, 31 Abram Decena, Centerville, 28 Chase Trotter, Colfax-Mingo, 26 Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 25 Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 24 Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 23 Drew Bennis, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 22 Jace Purdum, Creston, 22 Kendon Kruid, Pella Christian, 22 Brock Casey, Treynor, 21

Defensive Total Tackles

Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 67.5 Chris Hanson, Central City, 40 Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 38 John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 37.5 Callaway Kajewski, GTRA, 36 Lincoln Gotto, MVAOCOU, 35 Kipton Liggett, Seymour, 34.5 Lucas McColloch, West Central Valley, 34.5 Sam Meyer, WACO, 34.5 Reid James, Maquoketa, 34

Defensive Solo Tackles

Ethan Klemesurd, GMG, 59 Chris Hanson, Central City, 35 Reid James, Maquoketa, 34 Davin Wallace, Creston, 28 Wyatt Box, Mediapolis, 27 Chase Johnson, Union Community, 27 Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 26 Joseph Powers, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 26 Chase Cobb, Chariton, 26 Gavin Muller, Osage, 26

Defensive Tackles For Loss

Gavin Muller, Osage, 14 Reed Slater, BGM, 13 Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 13 Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 13 Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley, 12 Jacob Nieland, St. Edmond, 12 Henry Adam, Pekin, 11 Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 11 Jerry Brunow Brunow, Underwood, 11 Kinnyck Purdy, Albia, 11

Quarterback Sacks

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10 Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 7.5 Holden Heideman, Linn-Mar, 7 Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6 Tate Jensen, GTRA, 5.5 Landon Mertens, North Linn, 5.5 Parker Richter, Bellevue, 4.5 Winton Hogen, Central Springs, 4.5 Elliott Green, Denison-Schleswig, 4.5 Nate Brenneman, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 4

Interceptions

Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 5 Bonfils Iranzi, Cedar Rapids Washington, 4 William Skram, ACGC, 4 Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 4 Zach Jacobsen, East Sac County, 4 Charles Chapman, Charles City, 3 Davin Wallace, Creston, 3 Alijah Brock, Pekin, 3 Everett Bender, English Valleys, 3 Jayden Stephens, Waverly-Shell Rock, 3

Made Field Goals

Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 5 Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 5 Elijah Roling, Monticello, 5 Jacob Spangenberg, Harlan Community, 5 Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 4 Lucas Seifert, ADM, 3 Noah Manning, Ankeny Centennial, 3 Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 3 Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 3 Cody Lynch, Cascade, 3

Punting Average (minimum five attempts)

Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 46.5 Alex Loden, Crestwood, 46.2 Karson Kalous, Iowa Falls-Alden, 44.7 Ashten Petersen, Boone, 44.6 Coyer Spear, Algona, 44.4 Rafael Avalos, Clarke Community, 44.4 Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, 44.0 Brody Koski, Boyer Valley, 43.8 Israel Torres, Webster City, 43.6 Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.6