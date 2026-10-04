Week 6 Iowa High School Football Notebook: Johnston Rolls, Grundy Center Stuns, Cedar Rapids Prairie Scores

The first week of Iowa high school football in October presented some key results and memorable performances.

One was Johnston's dominating performance on both sides of the ball in a 27-0 win over Ankeny.

The Dragons got 125 yards rushing from Emri Jones, 169 yards passing from Trevin Helming and a showing on both offense and defense by Bryce Beachem to remember. Beachem caught nine passes for 98 yards and picked off four passes.

Johnston got on the board early with a field goal by Ricardo Solis Downing, as he added another in the second to make it 13-0 at the half. Downing booted through two more field goals in the second half, as the Dragons handed Ankeny its first loss of the season.

Helming was an efficient 16 of 24, as Dante Davis added 43 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kamryn Chapman had four receptions for 45 yards with a score, as Jones, Jaden Houser and Kanaan Reinders each caught a pass.

Kellan Bousum had a sack on defense and two tackles for loss, as Isaiah Thompson picked off a fifth pass by the Hawks.

Grundy Center Knocks Off South Hardin In Three-OT Thriller

Ethan Meester had four touchdowns, helping Grundy Center to a 41-40 victory in three overtimes over South Hardin.

Meester was 9 of 16 passing for 87 yards and two TDs, adding 77 yards rushing and two more scores. Cooper Keller ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns, catching a 44-yard pass for a third score.

The Spartans were able to secure the win after exchanging scores in each extra period. The difference was a missed conversion by the Tigers, as they fell for the first time this year.

Braden Weig had 193 yards passing and a TD, adding a rushing score, with Kameron Adams running for 89 and a touchdown.

Cedar Rapids Prairie Scores 70 For Second Straight Week

In eight-player high school football, putting up 70-plus points is routine. At the Class 5A level, it is almost unheard of.

Well, Cedar Rapids Prairie did just that for a second straight week. The Hawks downed Dubuque Hempstead, 70-7, one week after besting Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 70-0.

Dawson Kahl ran for four touchdowns and 88 yards on 10 carries, with Cael Kongshaug finishing 14-for-14 for 190 yards and two TDs. Drew Bennis caught five passes for 63 and a pair of touchdowns.

On defense, Jayden Stumpff had 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, with Beckham Kolbe registeirng two sacks. Max Patterson returned an interception for a touchdown and Jahili Clay had a kickoff return for another score.