Iowa High School Football Standout Commits To Service Academy

An Iowa high school football prospect has made his college decision.

Landon Rinnan, a senior to be this fall at Urbandale High School, announced on social media that he will attend the Air Force Academy. Rinnan is part of the Class of 2027.

“I want to give all glory to God for guiding me through this journey,” Rinnan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I would like to thank my family, coaches and my supporting teammates. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to play the game I love and serve my country at the United States Air Force.”

I want to give all glory to God for guiding me through this journey. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and my supporting teammates. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to play the game I love and to serve my country at the United States Air Force!#boltbrotherhood pic.twitter.com/sbKHUMiQx5 — Landon Rinnan (@LandonRinnan) June 18, 2026

Landon Rinnan Will Be A Four-Year Starting Quarterback This Coming Fall

Rinnan helped the J-Hawks to a 4-5 record this past fall, completing 57 of 120 passes for 808 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He was also the second-leading rusher on the team, racking up 572 yards and seven touchdowns on 92 carries.

As a collective unit, Urbandale rushed the football 285 times for 1,830 yards, scoring 22 touchdowns while averaging over six yards per carry.

Rinnan also played defense for the J-Hawks, recording 29 tackles, with 23 solo stops, seven tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He picked off a pass, averaged 27 yards per punt attempt and scored a two-point conversion.

During his sophomore season for Urbandale, Rinnan completed 69 of 140 passes for 1,062 yards with eight touchdowns, rushing 137 times for 632 yards and six trips to the end zone. He had two tackles on defense and averaged 33 yards per punt attempt.

Despite competing in Class 5A, the largest classification for Iowa high school football , Rinnan was on the field as a freshman, starting at quarterback, as he completed 48 of 124 passes for 565 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 205 yards and a score.

Urbandale Returns Several Key Players From Four-Win Season A Year Ago

Urbandale will return Rinnan, Josh Tarpeh, who had 165 yards rushing, Dominic Cabildo, who had 92 yards rushing, Kallen Steverson, who led the team with 232 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and Levi Chulu, Gabe Blanshan, Brayden Cowger, Jack Brown, Daniel Davis, Cameron Bowie and Nathan Jones on defense.

The J-Hawks earned wins over Ames, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Sioux City North and Des Moines Lincoln in 2025, falling to Dallas Center-Grimes, West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny Centennial, Norwalk and Indianola.

Up first in 2026 for Urbandale will be a trip to Dallas Center-Grimes, followed by a second straight road game at Ames. They host West Des Moines Valley and Cedar Rapids Jefferson in consecutive weeks, finishing at Ankeny Centennial, at Sioux City North, vs. Des Moines Lincoln, at Norwalk and vs. Indianola.