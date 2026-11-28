Bishop Carroll and Blue Valley bring together programs from the Wichita and Kansas City areas. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Kansas high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Bishop Carroll vs. Blue Valley

What: Bishop Carroll vs. Blue Valley

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 6:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Competition: Kansas Class 5A State Championship

Live stream: WATCH BISHOP CARROLL VS. BLUE VALLEY ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Bishop Carroll and Blue Valley: What to Watch

One question for Bishop Carroll is whether it can establish an early advantage without giving Blue Valley opportunities on a short field. For Blue Valley, winning the battle on third down could be just as important as producing explosive plays.

Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.

High School On SI will continue to follow Kansas high school football as the 2026 season winds down.