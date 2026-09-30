Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 30, 2026)

The top three teams remain unchanged in the latest High School On SI Kentucky high school football rankings as the calendar turns to October, with Trinity-Louisville, Christian Academy-Louisville and Pulaski County continuing to lead the state.

The biggest movement comes immediately behind them. Frederick Douglass climbs seven spots to No. 4, while Highlands jumps from No. 16 to No. 5 following a dominant 78-6 victory over Christian County.

Meanwhile, longtime Louisville powerhouse St. Xavier falls out of the Top 25 following lopsided losses to Owensboro, Elder (Ohio) and Trinity.

Here are the latest High School On SI Kentucky high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Trinity-Louisville (6A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

The Shamrocks, ranked No. 24 in the USA TODAY Super 25, suffered their only loss Sept. 11 against Baylor School (Tenn.), 35-27, but have responded with consecutive shutouts of Louisville rivals Male and St. Xavier, winning 34-0 and 44-0, respectively.

The Trinity-St. Xavier rivalry dates to 1956 and remains one of the classic matchups in American high school football. Last year's meeting was competitive, but the programs appear to be heading in different directions this season.

Next up: vs. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

The Centurions have outscored their Kentucky opponents 135-21 over the past two weeks. If only CAL and Trinity could meet in the postseason.

Next up: vs. DeSales

3. Pulaski County (5A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Pulaski County survived a stern test from South Warren last Friday, escaping with a 36-35 victory to maintain its No. 3 position.

Next up: at South Laurel, Oct. 9

4. Frederick Douglass (6A) (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 11

The Broncos continue their climb after shutting out fellow Top 10 program Corbin, 10-0, two weeks ago.

Next up: vs. Male

5. Highlands (4A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Highlands dismantled Christian County on Friday, rolling to a 78-6 victory.

Next up: at Covington Catholic

6. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 12

The Blue Tornado continued their unbeaten start with a commanding 56-0 victory over Allen County-Scottsville last Friday.

Next up: at Logan County

7. Boyle County (4A) (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

After coming up short in its showdown with No. 5 Highlands, Boyle County regrouped last week with a shutout victory over Ballard.

Next up: at St. Xavier (Louisville)

8. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

The Aces have rolled through their past three opponents, scoring a combined 142 points.

Next up: at Hancock County

9. Madison Central (6A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

The unbeaten Indians have a major showdown looming with No. 4 Frederick Douglass on Oct. 9.

10. Beechwood (2A) (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

The Tigers have scored at least 40 points in each of their five games this season.

Next up: vs. Walton-Verona

11. Scott County (5A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Next up: at Anderson County

12. Corbin (4A) (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Next up: at Johnson Central

13. Glasgow (3A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 25

Next up: vs. Butler County

14. Lexington Christian (2A) (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Next up: vs. W.E.B. DuBois

15. Lexington Catholic (3A) (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

Next up: vs. Garrard County

16. Manual (6A) (5-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Next up: at St. Xavier (Louisville), Oct. 9

17. Woodford County (5A) (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Next up: at South Oldham

18. Sayre (1A) (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Next up: vs. Holy Cross-Louisville

19. South Warren (6A) (4-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next up: at Meade County, Oct. 1

20. Holy Cross-Louisville (1A) (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next up: at Sayre

21. Covington Catholic (4A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 13

Next up: vs. Highlands

22. Ashland Blazer (4A) (6-0)

Previous rank: No. 24

Next up: at Rowan County

23. Owensboro (5A) (4-2)

Previous rank: No. 17

Next up: at Marshall County

24. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (4-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next up: at Holy Cross-Louisville, Oct. 9

25. Atherton (5A) (5-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next up: at Butler, Oct. 9