Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)

Edna Karr survived a slugfest with Catholic League rival Brother Martin in a neutral site game held at Southeastern Louisiana University's Strawberry Stadium. The district grind continues for Karr this week vs. John Curtis, which has lost three games and comes in hungry for a win after a one-point loss to Archbishop Rummel

Get the details on those teams and the rest of this week's Louisiana High School On SI rankings below.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Brother Martin 25-21

Next up: at John Curtis (2-3)

Ty Williams intercepted two passes, highlighted by an 85-yard pick-six, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Forest Johnson threw a 28-yard TD to Brenin Reid, and Jermond Macklin ran for 141 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Marlon Jones added 12 rushes for 60 yards.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated West Point (Mississippi) 29-2

Next up: at Ouachita Parish (3-2)

The Bearcats had their best defensive performance of the year heading into this week's district opener against Ouachita Parish, a rematch of last year's Division I Non-Select title game won by the Lions. In his return to action after missing the past few weeks, junior running back Dalen Powell ran for 65 yards on 11 carries and two TDs with three catches for 30 yards, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Chalmette 51-13

Next up: at Holy Cross (2-3)

The Purple Knights have scored 93 points in two district wins. This week's opponent, Holy Cross, is No. 10 in the Division I Select power ratings. St. Aug is No. 3. The top five teams are all from the Catholic League. Archbishop Rummel is No. 1.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated John Curtis 10-9

Next up:: at Brother Martin (4-1)

The Raiders have allowed a total of 16 points over their last four games with two shutouts. Running back Coryan Hawkins threw a pass to quarterback Colton Nussmeier for Rummel's only TD, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Hawkins ran for 91 yards on `26 carries.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Carencro 43-0

Next up: Open

Outside of a 42-33 win over Southside, the Tigers have allowed an average of less than seven points per game. Quarterback Noah Antoine has 16 touchdown passes with no interceptions. Laiken Hypolite rushed for 128 yards on nine carries with a TD vs. Carencro. ,

Westgate receiver Cayden Lancelin takes to the sky for a catch against Southside | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated West Monroe 10-0

Next up: Open

CJ Goins and Myles Reichardt each intercepted West Monroe in the Tigers' second shutout of the season, according to Treasure Washington of The News-Star.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Edna Karr 25-21

Next up: vs. Archbishop Rummel (5-0)

The Crusaders held an eight-point lead before falling to the Cougars at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. Justin Morgan was 9 of 16 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown to Easton Royal, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Lafayette High 42-7

Next up: at New Iberia (1-4)

Quarterback Grayson Hemard has thrown for 808 yards and 12 touchdowns, which ranks fifth in the Lafayette area.

STM QB Grayson Hemard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Liberty 51-6

Next up: vs. West Monroe (3-2)

The Trojans have scored at least 44 points in each of their four wins.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated New Iberia 56-7

Next up: at Barbe (5-0)

Syrian Joseph ran for 106 yards on five carries with three touchdowns. Ashton Barras added 11 carries for 75 yards and two scores.

11. Jesuit (4-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Holy Cross 33-6

Next up: at Chalmette (3-2)

Sully Sullivan threw for three TDs and ran for another, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Grant LeBeouf had three catches for 66 yards and two scores.

12. Archbishop Shaw (4-1)

Previous ranking:13

Last week: Defeated McDonogh 35 41-0

Next up: at The Willow School (1-4)

The Eagles pitched their second straight shutout and third of the season. After an imporant district game against Belle Chasse, Shaw will face Class 2A top-ranked Calvary Baptist at home. Last year, the Eagles handed Lafayette Christian its only regular season loss in another high profile matchup against a program from outside the NOLA metro area.

13. Barbe (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Sulphur 59-7

Next up: vs. Acadiana (4-1)

The Buccaneers, who are averaging 49.6 points per contest, had their highest output of the season against previously unbeaten Sulphur. The previous week, Barbe also knocked Lafayette High from the unbeaten ranks.

14. John Curtis (2-3)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to Archbishop Rummel 10-9

Next up: vs. Edna Karr (5-0)

London Padgett threw a 10-yard TD pass to Jarvis Stevenson for the Patriots' touchdown in the loss to Rummel, which was the Patriots' third loss by 10-or-fewer points.

15. Catholic-BR (2-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Madison-Ridgeland Academy 37-14

Next up: at Liberty (0-5)

The Bears vault back into rankings with an impressive win over the No. 11-ranked team in MIssissippi(, Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MaxPreps).

16. Calvary Baptist (5-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Loyola Prep 52-24

Next up: at Homer (1-4)

Coach Rodney Guin's Cavaliers scored at least 52 points for the fourth straight week. Calvary scored 48 in a Week 1 win over Class 5A Huntington

17. North DeSoto (5-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Northwood-SH 56-13

Next up: vs. Minden (5-0)

Just like No. 15-ranked Calvary Baptist, the Griffins have scored 52-or-more points in four games. Their other victory was by a 38-20 margin over Byrd.

18. Destrehan (4-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated East St. John 36-0

Next up: at Thibodaux (5-0)

Destrehan has allowed an average of 8.25 points per game in its four wins. The sole loss was a 42-13 setback to undefeated St. Aug. This week's game will be the first road test for coach Marcus Scott's team.

19. St. James (5-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated L.B. Landry 42-6

Next up: vs. St. Charles Catholic (4-1)

The St. James defense has stymied opponents all season, allowing less than a touchdown per game (34 points).

20. St. Charles Catholic (4-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Riverside Academy 33-23

Next up: at St. James (5-0)

The Comets, who play their fourth road game in five weeks at St. James, got touchdown runs of 53 and 32 runs to knock defending Division IV Select champ Riverside from the unbeaten ranks, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

21. Mandeville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Slidell 22-15

Next up: vs. Covington (3-2)

Sophomore QB Krew Collura has thrown for 13 TDs and 759 yards with two interceptions and is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with four.

22. Notre Dame (5-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked



Last week: Defeated Cecilia 24-21

Next up: vs. Abbeville (2-3)



Legendary coach Lewis Cook's club has gotten consecutive 100-yard rushing games from junior Braxton Meche. The Pioneers are No. 1 in the Division III Select power ratings.

William Lavergne carries the ball for the Notre Dame Pioneers in their 22-21 win over Catholic New Iberia | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

23. Riverside Academy (4-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to St. Charles Catholic 33-23

Next up: vs. St. Martin's Episcopal (4-1)

QB Kenric Johnson passed for 241 yards, rushed for 79 yards and caught two TD passes from Chris Becnel, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

24. West Monroe (3-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Neville 10-0

Next up: at Alexandria (4-1)

After getting shut out by Neville in the jamboree, the Rebels were again held scoreless by their rivals from across the Ouachita River.

25. Northshore (5-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Ponchatoula 41-38

Next up: vs. St. Paul's 3-2

The Panthers edged winless Ponchatoula.

Dropped out: No. 20 Lafayette Christian, No. 21 Jena, No. 24 Sterlington

First out: Thibodaux, Lafayette Renaissance, Central-BR, Madison Prep, Franklin Parish, Lafayette Renaissance, University Lab, Opelousas