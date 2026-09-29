Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 29, 2026)

St. Thomas More has roared back with two consecutive wins over ranked programs after its first loss to Jesuit in Week 2. In addition to the Cougars' win at Acadiana, there were multiple clashes of ranked teams last week with the Catholic League kicking off its first week of league play.

Get all the details on the Cougars, District 9-5A (Catholic League) and this week's Louisiana High School On SI top 25 rankings below.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Holy Cross 31-0

Next up: at Brother Martin (4-0)

The Cougars pitched their second shutout of the season while winning their 31st consecutive game. Jermond Macklin ran for 68 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Catholic-BR 63-28

Next up: vs. West Point (Mississippi) (0-4)

Sam Hartwell completed 17 of 27 passes for 316 yards and four TDs and rushed for 162 yards on 14 carries with a score, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Ahmad Hudson caught eight passes for 167 yards and three scores.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated John Curtis 42-32

Next up: at Chalmette (3-1)

Quarterback Jaelle Noble accounted for six touchdowns and almost 400 yards of offense, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Noble completed 20 of 26 passes for 291 yards and three scores.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Chalmette 35-0

Next up: vs. John Curtis (2-2)

The Raiders have allowed a total of seven points in their last three games with two shutouts. Coryan Hawkins ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Rummel is No. 1 in the Division I Select power ratings.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Opelousas 26-7

Next up: vs. Carencro (1-3)

Quarterback Noah Antoine has topped the 1,000-yard passing mark with 13 TDs and no interceptions. The junior threw TD passes to Cayden Lancelin, LJ Vallot and Joshua John as the Tigers handed Opelousas its first loss.

Joshua John is one of Westgate's primary receivers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Jesuit 24-22

Up next; vs. Edna Karr (4-0)

Jeremiah Burton ran for 82 yards on 19 carries with a TD, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Five-star receiver Easton Royal caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Alexandria 38-27

Next up: vs. West Monroe (3-1)

Jarvis Blackston ran for 290 yards on 35 carries with three TDs, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Denim Nelson returned an interception for a touchdown. The Tigers (No. 1 in D2 Non-Select power ratings) are averaging 43.3 points per game during their three-game winning streak after losing to Ruston in Week 1.

St. Thomas More vs. Breaux Bridge | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Acadiana 27-20

Next up: vs. Lafayette High (3-1)

Sophomore QB Grayson Hemard threw touchdown passes to Landyn Craft and Sawyer Watkins in the road win over Acadiana. Hemard has 10 TDs and 700 passing yards on the year.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Neville 38-27

Next up: vs. Liberty Magnet (0-4)

Karsen Sellers threw for a career high 323 yards with two TD passes to Alex Fontenot, who finished with eight receptions for 100 yards, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to St. Augustine 42-32

Next up: at Archbishop Rummel (4-0)

Quarterback London Padgett completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 11 carries with two scores, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. 67 of Padgett's rushing yards came on a TD on the second play of the game.

11. Acadiana (3-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas More 27-20

Next up: vs. New Iberia (1-3)

Da'Shun Lightfoot (12-117, TD) and Syrian Joseph (18-112) each topped the 100-yard rushing mark again. Lightfoot has over 700 yards on the season.

Acadiana QB Cohen DiBetta | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

12. Jesuit (3-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Brother Martin 24-22

Next up: vs. Holy Cross (2-2)

Sully Sullivan completed 17 of 26 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

13. Archbishop Shaw (3-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated E.D. White 45-0

Next up: at McDonogh #35 (0-4)

The Eagles bounced back from their first loss (to Rummel) with their second shutout of the year.

14. Barbe (4-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Lafayette High 52-35

Next up: at Sulphur (4-0)

The Buccaneers, who are No. 1 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings, scored the final 17 points to hand Lafayette High its first loss in the District 3-5A opener.

15. Riverside Academy (4-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Young Audiences Charter 58-20

Next up: vs. St. Charles Catholic (3-1)

Riverside hosts St. Charles this week in one of Louisiana High School On SI's top 25 games to watch this season. The campuses of the two River Parish schools are separated by a scant 5.5 miles.

16. Calvary Baptist (4-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Union Parish 53-0

Next up: vs. Loyola Prep (3-1)

Hudson Price is completing 72% of his throws with 813 yards passing and 11 TDs vs. two interceptions.

17. North DeSoto (4-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Woodlawn-SH 55-0

Next up: vs. Northwood-SH (1-3)

Freshman Mason Smith is connecting on 71% of his passes while throwing for 1,119 yards and 14 TDs vs. two interceptions.

18. West Monroe (3-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Central-BR 42-36

Next up: at Neville (3-10

Tre King, who took over after an injury to the Rebels' starting QB, spurred West Monroe to a comeback from a 14-3 deficit. The Rebels get another shot at Neville after losing 27-0 in the preseason jamboree.

19. Destrehan (3-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Central Lafourche 43-7

Next up: vs. East St. John (2-2)

The Wildcats play their fifth straight home game before traveling to undefeated Thibodaux next week.

20. Lafayette Christian (3-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Teurlings Catholic 27-7

Next up: at Opelousas (3-1)

Kaleb Simon ran for 88 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and collected 11 tackles with an interception on defense.

21. St. James (4-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Dunham 12-7

Next up: at L.B. Landry (1-3)

Montrell Steib ran for the winning score on the road at Dunham, according to William Weathers of The Advocate. The Wildcats were down eight starters.

22. Mandeville (4-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Hammond 37-13

Next up: at Slidell

The Skippers will have to slow down Slidell's potent rushing attack this week.

23. Jena (3-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Winnfield 52-6

Next up: at Tioga (3-1)

The Giants are No. 3 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings behind undefeateds St. James and Marksville.

24. Walker (4-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Dutchtown 35-28

Next up: vs. East Ascension (3-1)

Walker is reaping the benefits of hiring former St. Edmund head coach James Shiver as offensive coordinator. Shiver has pro coaching experience, as well.

25. Northshore (4-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Covington 21-7

Next up: at Ponchatoula (0-4)

Coach Bobby Sanders' Panthers should get an easy win this week ahead of a matchup vs. St. Paul's.



Dropped out: No. 13 Catholic-BR, No. 15 Dunham, No. 25 Sterlington

On the bubble: Notre Dame